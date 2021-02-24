Idaho man arrested on suspicion of murder after toddler’s death
GARDEN CITY, Idaho — An Idaho man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police received reports of an injured toddler who later died.
Aaron Jacoby Williams of Garden City was booked into the Ada County Jail Monday on suspicion of first degree murder. The 31-year-old man is being held without bail, according to jail records.
Paramedics were called to a local health clinic Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old that had been brought in with significant injuries. The toddler was unconscious and not breathing when he arrived at the clinic, and medical staff at the clinic were unable to revive him. The Garden City Police Department says emergency staffers at St. Luke’s Medical Center also tried to revive the boy, but he died of his injuries.
Garden City Police investigators searched the home where the child was believed to be injured, and said they learned the toddler had been in Williams’ care, and that Williams is engaged to the child’s mother.
About 10,000 customers in northwest Oregon still are without power
PORTLAND — About 10,000 customers in northwest Oregon remained without power Tuesday morning almost two weeks after a strong winter storm knocked out electricity to more than 400,000.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the majority of outages, about 5,000, remained in the hardest hit areas of Clackamas County centered around Canby and Oregon City. On Monday, Portland General Electric President Maria Pope said she couldn’t provide an exact date that power would be completely restored.
Pope said the last stretch of restorations were the most difficult for crews, because they were working on outages that bring back power to only a few customers at a time, making the process slower. Some of those customers could be waiting as many as six more days for power to come back on, according to the utility.
Marion County still had around 4,500 customers without power with the most stubborn outages in and around Silverton and Woodburn. The remaining outages were spread across Multnomah, Polk, Yamhill, Washington and Hood River counties.
Emergency crews rescue man who fell into Spokane Valley grain elevator
SPOKANE VALLEY — Emergency responders rescued a man after he fell about 19 feet in a grain elevator at a local processing plant, according to the Spokane Valley Fire Department.
Julie Happy, fire department spokeswoman, said the man was in the elevator Monday at the Spokane Seed Company readying to offload a shipment when he slipped and fell farther into the shaft, the Spokesman-Review reported. The man injured an arm and leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Firefighters worked for 25 to 30 minutes to free the man, using a monitor to ensure the air quality was under control, Happy said. Meanwhile, all machinery running, or capable of running, nearby was disabled and locked during the operation as a precaution, fire officials said.
Crews strapped and stabilized the man on a backboard before pulling him up onto a stretcher. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Amid steady rain showers, Happy said firefighters descending into the elevator shaft had to overcome the slippery conditions to get the man out. The Spokane Fire Department also responded to the scene.
“We train a lot for this kind of rescue,” Happy said.
Oregon man accused of kidnapping woman and assaulting her for days
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls man faces kidnapping, rape and other charges after he allegedly kept a woman against her will for three days.
Court records show David Garcia, 32, is also accused of spraying the woman with bear mace and beating her over several days, from Thursday through Saturday, the Herald and News reported.
According to Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello, once arrested, Garcia tried repeatedly to contact the woman from the Klamath County Jail.
Garcia is charged with kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, strangulation, menacing and assault among other alleged crimes.
Montana governor to use personal plane for business travel, not a state aircraft
HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s governor said he will use his own plane for business travel rather than a state aircraft.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office said he purchased the fixed-wing, single-engine plane in December, the Independent Record reports.
“As he did when he served Montana in Congress, Gov. Gianforte doesn’t fly at taxpayer expense but instead on his own dime,” spokesperson Brooke Stroyke said.
The state will assume liability in the event of a crash or other unforeseen incident when Gianforte flies in the Pilatus Aircraft PC-12/47E while conducting official business, Stroyke said.
It was not immediately clear how information about travel on the plane and accounting for the time of its use for state business versus personal use will be documented. Stroyke said that would be determined.
It was also unclear what will happen to the state’s 1989 Beechcraft King Air twin turboprop plane.
Previous governors used a state plane and pilots to travel Montana. Gianforte’s budget eliminated the air transportation program.