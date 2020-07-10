Humpack whale collides with ferry; its condition unknown
MUKILTEO, Wash. — A whale watching group believes a humpback whale struck by a Washington ferry is unlikely to have survived, while the state asked residents to watch for a wounded animal.
The Pacific Whale Watch Association said the whale was struck by the ship around 12:15 p.m. Monday in the area near Mukilteo, local news media reported.
The ferry service, which is operated by the Washington state Department of Transportation, said the ferry MK Tokitae departed at noon and learned about whales in the area within minutes.
Whales came close to the ferry and the ship did not have time to stop before striking one of the animals, the agency said.
Pilot injured as plane crashes into backyard in Port Orchard
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — At least one person was seriously injured when a plane crashed into the backyard of a Port Orchard home Wednesday afternoon.
Local news media reported the Cessna 150 plane went down into the trees along Genesis Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot was trapped in the burning wreckage, but witnesses near the scene were able to begin firefighting efforts before firefighters from South Kitsap Fire & Rescue could arrive.
The pilot was eventually freed and airlifted to a local hospital, deputies said.
It’s still unclear what caused the plane to go down. Flight tracking websites show the plane took off from Bremerton and circled the area before crashing into the woods. The FAA will be investigating.
Oregon Appeals Court affirms Portland renter relocation law
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday affirmed a Portland ordinance requiring landlords to pay tenants’ relocation fees if their rent is increased by at least 10 percent or if they’re evicted without cause.
Presiding Judge Darleen Ortega said she agreed with a 2017 ruling made in Multnomah County Circuit Court that the city’s policy doesn’t violated state law or the state constitution, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. But she referred the case back to the lower court so a judgment could be entered in the city’s favor.
The circuit court had dismissed the lawsuit, which was brought by Portland landlords Phillip Owen and Michael Feves.
Their attorney, John DiLorenzo, said they plan to appeal the case to the Oregon Supreme Court. They’ve said the city rules, passed in February 2017, conflict with state laws that ban rent control and allow no cause evictions, shouldn’t have been applied to pre-existing lease agreements, and improperly allows tenants to sue landlords who don’t pay the as much as $4,500 in relocation fees within 12 months.
Body of man suspected of killing two women found in water
TACOMA — The body of a man believed to have shot to death two women in Tacoma was found in the water near Vashon Island, police said.
Erik Larson, who lived with the women, is suspected of killing Meghan Re, 34, and Jonna Hart, 31, The News Tribune reported.
Both women died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A roommate called 911 about 4 a.m. Sunday and said he came home and found Re and Hart unresponsive. He started CPR, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives began looking for Larson since he lived in the home and his whereabouts were unknown. About 1 p.m. Sunday, the King County Sheriff’s Office notified police that a man’s body was found in the water off Vashon Island.
That man has been identified as Larson, according to police. Tacoma officers also found a Jeep registered to Hart parked near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
Although police say Larson is suspected in the homicides, they have not released a motive.
Suspect indicted in Yakima County triple murder
YAKIMA — A 36-year-old Parker man has been charged in federal court with killing three people in Parker last month.
The Yakima Herald reported a federal grand jury indicted Clifton Frank Peter on two first-degree murder counts and a charge of second-degree murder, as well as two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He was expected to make an initial appearance Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Dimke in Yakima.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies went to Columbia Street in Parker around 6:20 p.m. June 1 for a report that someone had been shot. Responding officers found Omar Venegas-Mora, 31, his wife, 32-year-old Imelda Santillan-Guevara, and Javier Luna-Gonzalez, 63, dead at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
An autopsy determined the three had been shot to death. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s mother, 63, was also assaulted, but was able to escape.
Peter was arrested and was booked into the Yakima County jail Wednesday on a U.S. Marshal’s hold, according to jail records.