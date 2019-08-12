Marine kidnapped as baby reunites with rescuing FBI agent
TACOMA — An FBI agent who helped rescue a baby kidnapped from a Washington hospital in 1997 got quite the surprise at his retirement party.
The now-grown Stewart Rembert came to wish Troy Sowers well.
The News Tribune reported Sowers retired Friday as a special agent in charge of an FBI field office in Knoxville, Tenn. He said seeing Rembert, who’s in the Marines, was a great way to leave the agency.
The infant Rembert was taken from his mother’s hospital room in Lakewood, Wash. The ensuing investigation led to a trash bin, where Rembert was found in a box.
A woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.
Rembert said he was game when a Sowers’ colleague asked him to attend Sowers’ party. He called meeting Sowers a privilege.
West Yellowstone to ask voters about increasing resort tax
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The town of West Yellowstone is going to ask voters if they want to increase the resort tax to help expand water and sewer capacity and pay for other infrastructure projects.
The Legislature passed a bill earlier this year allowing resort towns to increase their local option sales tax from 3 percent to 4 percent to fund specific projects.
Town Manager Dan Sabolsky told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle if voters approve the tax hike in November, it would raise an estimated $1.2 million annually.
The tax would expire after the bond is repaid in 20 years.
Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force wants more members
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Members of a state task force whose goal is to help various agencies work together in reporting and searching for missing American Indians want to add more people to the panel.
The Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force met in Great Falls on Saturday and decided it wanted to add representatives from Indian Health Services and the U.S. attorney’s office.
The task force was created by the Montana Legislature to help state, local, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies to identify jurisdictional barriers that prevented the agencies from working together.
The Great Falls Tribune reported task force members were told the Department of Justice has not yet found the right candidate for the new job of missing persons specialist to work with the various agencies and oversee databases of missing persons.
Project aims to improve access to Washington wildlife refuge
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — Work is underway to improve pedestrian access to a unit of the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge.
The Columbian reported work began this summer on the project, estimated to cost between $3 million and $5 million, which will create dedicated pedestrian and bicycle access to the refuge from existing sidewalks near Ridgefield city limits.
The Federal Highway Administration will contribute around $3.1 million. The city, county and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Pacific Region also are contributing.
Previously pedestrians walked along a road in a ditch to reach the Carty Unit. Port of Ridgefield CEO Brent Grening said that was dangerous.
The new walkway is expected to be finished by Oct. 3.
Scientists get up-close look at wildfire-triggered storm
SEATTLE — A wildfire-triggered thunderstorm in Washington has provided an unusual opportunity for scientists to fly through its clouds and take photos and measurements.
The Seattle Times reported information collected from Thursday’s flight could inform new research about wildfire-induced thunderstorms, which only recently have been studied in detail.
Philippe Papin, a postdoctoral atmospheric scientist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, said such thunderstorms don’t produce much precipitation that reaches the ground but can create lightning strikes with potential to spark new fires.
Melinda Berman, a UCLA student involved in the research, said meteorological conditions must be just right to produce these storms.
The research is part of a project between NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aimed at better understanding wildfire smoke’s impact on air quality and the climate.
Teacher disciplined for allowing convicted felon in class
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Billings elementary teacher was disciplined after she allowed a convicted violent offender to visit her classroom more than 30 times during the 2018-19 school year.
Parents complained fourth-grade teacher Tawna Robinson had allowed Timothy John Keil in her classroom at Poly Drive Elementary School despite his conviction for a 2012 drug-related kidnapping.
An investigation found Robison displayed poor judgment in allowing Keil to befriend students and gain their trust.