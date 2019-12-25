No injuries reported after tanker strikes Washington pier
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A tanker carrying propane and butane struck a gas terminal pier in Washington with enough force to punch a hole in the ship, officials said.
The accident occurred at a pier west of Ferndale around 4 a.m. Dec. 14, the Bellingham Herald reported Monday. No one was injured and none of the ship’s cargo leaked, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The extent of the damage was unknown and no damage estimates were given for the pier or the ship, the Levant, the Coast Guard said.
The 745-foot tanker was carrying 33,000 tons of fuel, the Coast Guard said. The pier is owned by Petrogas Pacific LLC and leased by an Alcoa Intalco Works aluminum smelting plant. Petrogas and Intalco officials were not immediately available for comment.
The State Department of Ecology said it was notified but took no action because there was not a fuel spill.
Warm temps, lack of snow cancels Montana skijoring event
KALISPELL, Mont. — Warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Kalispell area has led to the cancellation of a planned skijoring competition this weekend.
Organizers of Skijoring at Rebecca Farm announced Sunday that the events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled and would not be rescheduled. Last year’s planned event was postponed to March 2019, also from a lack of snow. Then, the first day of competition was canceled because of severe cold.
Skijoring is a winter sport where skiers are pulled by horses through a course and over jumps. Skijoring America lists eight other competitions this season, including five more in Montana and one each in Colorado, Idaho and Wyoming.
CWU requests security upgrades after false shooter report
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington University is requesting $3.28 million in state funding to upgrade its security systems in Ellensburg after a false active shooter threat in February.
The supplemental budget proposal would fund a video security system, updates to 28 emergency blue light phones on campus that would allow for an audio mass notification and new electronic locking systems for buildings.
The needs were identified when false reports of gunshots in campus buildings in February spread through campus via social media. Without video monitoring and electronic door locks, first responders were unable to verify information and automatically lock down the 94 campus facilities across 380 acres. Instead, they had to visit each building.
Since then the university has funded its own expansion of public safety systems. These efforts include incident command system training for staff and a new building coordinator program.
Man sentenced to 14 months for raping three teenagers
SALEM, Ore. — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping three teens.
Joseph Myers, of Salem, was living in Keizer, Ore., when he was charged with 12 counts of third-degree rape, one count of third-degree sodomy and three counts of unlawful delivery of marijuana to a minor.
According to court records, Myers caught the attention of Keizer police after his father called dispatch to report that his son had sex with “half a dozen underage girls.” He said he tried to help his son and get him to stop, but he called police after catching Myers, then 20 years old, talking on the phone to a 12-year-old girl.
An indictment was later filed naming three different victims.
At his sentencing last week, Myers was ordered to register as a sex offender and enter into sex offender treatment. Under his sentence, Myers could be eligible for a reduced sentence or work release program.
Suspect arrested in two rape cases in Oregon’s Marion County
WOODBURN, Ore. — A man wanted for rape in in Marion County, Ore., in July has been arrested.
Police in Woodburn arrested Juan David Cardona-Gregorio on Monday, local news media reported. Authorities said he was the main suspect in a July 15 rape and domestic assault but fled before he was arrested.
Police were looking into another reported rape in Woodburn and spotted him at the scene. Authorities said the 27-year-old again tried to get away but was taken into custody.
Cardona-Gregorio faces rape and domestic assault for the July 15 crime. He faces those charges for the Dec. 22 incident as well as robbery and interfering with making a police report.
He’s being held at the Marion County Jail.