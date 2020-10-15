Plainclothes security officers will monitor King County drop boxes
SEATTLE — Officials in Washington state’s largest county say plainclothes security officers will protect ballot drop boxes in an election expected to see record turnout.
King County Elections Director Julie Wise said at a news conference Wednesday that turnout for the 2020 general election could hit 90 percent, which would best the previous high of 85 percent in 2012.
Washington is an all-mail ballot state. Authorities in King County say 1.4 million ballots will get mailed to county voters.
Wise said there is a a law against electioneering within 25 feet of a drop box. The Seattle Times reported that Wise said her department is working with the King County Sheriff’s Office and other county officials to make sure voters aren’t intimidated, an effort that will include plainclothes security.
Wise expressed confidence in the county’s ability to take in, process and count ballots.
“Here in King County, we know that we are ready for anything this election is going to throw our way,” Wise said.
Washington’s top public health officer to leave position
OLYMPIA — Washington’s top public health officer announced Wednesday that she will leave the state’s health department at the end of the year.
Dr. Kathy Lofy, who said it was an honor to help lead the state’s COVID-19 response, said that she planned to focus on her own health and to connect with friends and family, the Seattle Times reported.
Lofy said that there wasn’t any one reason she was leaving, just that “it’s the right time for me personally.”
Her departure will come at around the same time as Secretary of Health John Wiesman will leave the state. Wiesman said in May that he will resign his role in January 2021 to take a job at the University of North Carolina.
“We anticipate starting recruitment in the next month as we transition, also, secretary leadership,” Wiesman said Wednesday.
Oregon reports 390 new COVID cases, three deaths
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials announced 390 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three additional deaths from the pandemic.
The numbers bring the state’s case tally to 38,160 and the number of deaths to 608, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The deaths were in Multnomah, Wasco and Washington counties.
The counties with the highest number of new cases Wednesday were Multnomah, Lane and Washington counties.
Oregon marked a grim milestone on Tuesday as the state had surpassed 600 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Tacoma seeing most homicides in more than 20 years
TACOMA — Authorities say more people have been killed in Tacoma this year than in any of the past 22 years.
So far, there have been 25 homicides. That’s up from 23 last year and 18 in 2018. The last time the homicide rate hit 25 was in 1998, the News Tribune reported.
Police said there is no obvious cause for the increase. Homicides have occurred in all areas of the city, and they involved gang-related shootings, drug-fueled feuds, random attacks and domestic violence.
“It’s our normal mixture of everything,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said. “There is no identifiable trend to link any cause or factors in the homicides that have occurred in the city this year.”
Washington unemployment rate drops to 7.8 percent
OLYMPIA — Washington’s jobless rate dipped to 7.8 percent last month, and the state’s economy added 2,400 jobs.
According to numbers released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department, September’s rate was down from August’s revised rate of 8.4 percent.
The largest private job growth occurred in leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services. The biggest losses were seen in government, manufacturing and wholesale trade.
Job gains and losses are estimates based on a survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate counts the percentage of people who are unemployed and actively looking for work, and doesn’t include those who have stopped looking for work. The national unemployment rate for September was 7.9 percent, and the rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett region was 7 percent.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes report woman mauled by pack of dogs
FORT HALL, Idaho — Tribal officials in Idaho said Tuesday that a 60-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a pack of loose dogs on reservation land over the weekend.
Officials with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to an emergency call Sunday at 10:30 p.m. where they found the woman lying along Ross Fork Road, the Idaho State Journal reported. She is not a tribal member.
Authorities said emergency responders treated her serious wounds at the scene before she was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center where hospital staff said she had received 2 pints of blood and underwent surgery.
The Tribes did not identify the woman because of challenges in notifying next of kin.