Man dead, woman taken to hospital following crash in Everett, Wash.
EVERETT, Wash. — Police say the man who crashed a van on Boeing company property died from what appears to be a medical emergency.
Everett police Lt. Robert Goetz said the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Boeing’s recreational facility.
The driver apparently lost control while driving the boxside van, hit two vehicles and then rammed into a fence, which dislodged from the fencepost and hit a woman standing near it.
She was taken to the hospital as a precaution with non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews attempted CPR on the man in the van but he died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Health officials warn restaurant customers about hepatitis risk
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Public health officials say customers who ate at a Lynnwood restaurant that was shut down because of a hepatitis A infection could be at risk of contracting the virus.
Local news media reported the Snohomish County Health District allowed Ashiya Teriyaki to reopen Friday after forcing its closure on Wednesday because of a food worker there who had contracted the highly infectious liver disease.
The health department was notified by the worker’s health provider.
Hepatitis A is spread from person-to-person contact and is a result of fecal contamination.
Authorities said those who ate at the restaurant between Aug. 2 and Thursday may be exposed and should seek medical treatment or evaluation.
Symptoms can last weeks or longer and include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine or jaundice.
State worker files complaint on Oregon social services department
EUGENE, Ore. — A former employee has filed a complaint against the Oregon Department of Human Services, claiming the state’s social services agency mishandled her safety concerns involving a police officer who has since resigned amid criminal and internal investigations.
The Register-Guard reported the woman’s complaint filed in July with the Bureau of Labor and Industries claimed that officer created a hostile work environment that lead her to resign.
The woman said the state failed to protect her from Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy Bryan Holiman after she encountered him while working for the agency.
She said he made sexual comments, showed up uninvited and continued to try to contact her even after he was ordered to stop.
Montana man gets 80 years in prison for knife attack
HELENA, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a Montana man to 80 years in prison without the possibility of parole for a stabbing outside a bar.
The Helena Independent Record reported the attack happened outside Jesters Bar in 2017. Andrew Pierce Lake stabbed the victim seven times before going home, getting rid of the knife and leaving his bloody clothes in his living room.
A jury convicted Lake in 2018 of attempted deliberate homicide.
Besides sentencing Lake to prison Wednesday, District Judge Michael McMahon ordered Lake to pay $77,000 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills.
Lake told investigators he didn’t remember the attack.
Mistrial declared in religious objection to filing tax returns case
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mistrial was declared in the federal prosecution of a Columbia City man accused of willfully failing to file income tax returns from 2011 and 2014. Michael E. Bowman said he objected to funding Planned Parenthood and paying for abortion and withheld his taxes on religious grounds.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the jury, made up of eight women and four men, couldn’t come to a consensus this week after deliberating over two days. They were stuck on the key question of whether Bowman intentionally failed to follow the law.
To prove willfulness, prosecutors had to show that Bowman deliberately didn’t file tax returns even though he knew it was against the law.
Bowman and his lawyer, Matthew Schindler, argued Bowman held a “good faith belief” that the First Amendment, the Oregon Constitution and the federal Religious Freedom Reformation Act permitted his religious objection.
Oregon will spend $9 million on new Interstate Bridge project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon will spend $9 million on a revived effort to replace the Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River, a decision officials say is intended to show the state’s growing commitment to the project.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported top transportation officials approved a plan Friday to direct a large share of unanticipated federal money toward the bridge project.