Police arrest seven during Seattle protests
SEATTLE — Protesters in Seattle took to the streets Tuesday night after police performed a sweep of a homeless camp at a park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Authorities said seven people were arrested.
Local news media reported about 80-100 people marched over to Seattle Police’s East Precinct building and a few hurled flaming objects over the new fortified walls placed around the building in recent days.
Seattle Police, with coordination from the parks department, came to Cal Anderson Park Tuesday morning to clear the tents, beds and other items piled up by people staying here. Police said they also confiscated knives, axe and other weapons and shields in the process.
Proposal puts BNSF in charge of asbestos infested railroad
HELENA, Mont. — Federal and state officials announced that they have proposed an agreement in which the BNSF Railway Company would be responsible for operating and maintaining a track the company is accused of contaminating with asbestos.
The Environmental Protection Agency, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and BNSF proposed that the company take more than 42 miles of rail yards in northwest Montana.
BNSF is alleged to have transported vermiculite along the tracks, which spread asbestos across the area. In an emailed statement to Montana Public Radio, BNSF said it is “committed to implementing best practices and ensuring the protection of the community.”
The agreement comes after a Montana Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that BNSF could not shield itself from liability for transporting vermiculite contaminated with asbestos.
Public comment on the proposed agreement will be available through Sept. 30.
Officials investigating dead whitefish in Yellowstone River
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana officials are investigating whether an outbreak of disease is responsible for recent mountain whitefish deaths in several sections of the Yellowstone River.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks began receiving reports of dead whitefish along sections of the river near Big Timber and Livingston last week, the Bozeman Chronicle reported.
Officials said the die off could be because of proliferative kidney disease, or PKD — a condition caused by a parasite affecting salmonids, such as mountain whitefish and trout. An outbreak of the disease in the Yellowstone River in 2016 lead to the deaths of thousands of fish.
The department is working with other agencies to determine whether PKD is a factor in the most recent mortality event. During observations conducted last week near Big Timber and Livingston, biologists saw around 200 dead whitefish. No trout deaths were observed.
No closures or restrictions are expected for the Yellowstone River or its tributaries at this time, the department said.
The department recommended that anglers release fish quickly, use lures with barbless or single hooks, handle fish with wet hands and maximize the time fish are in the water to reduce stress on fish.
Games company lays off 250 employees amid lawsuits
SEATTLE — A games company based out of Seattle said it would lay off 250 employees, the Seattle Times reported.
Big Fish Games told staffers in a memo on Tuesday that the move was being made from a position of “financial strength.” Company officials said that saving money was not the impetus behind the layoffs.
The memo was signed by the company’s co-presidents Andrew Pedersen and Jason Willig. It makes no mention of a Monday court ruling that granted preliminary approval for $155 million in financial settlements from two lawsuits filed against the company since 2015.
The lawsuits allege that the company’s free-to-play Big Fish Casino game violated Washington state gambling laws because it forced players to make in-app purchases in order to continue playing. When users’ spending habits became addictive, plaintiffs said, the company did nothing to cut off their purchases.