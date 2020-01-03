Fuel cleanup underway after train derails in Idaho river
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Crews have started containment measures after a train derailed and its lead engine began leaking diesel fuel into a northern Idaho river.
Crews have placed containment booms in multiple places across the Kootenai River, officials confirmed.
Three locomotives and six rail cars derailed Wednesday in a remote area 10 miles east of Bonners Ferry on the main line, Boundary County sheriff’s deputies said.
Two workers were rescued from inside the train, authorities said. No one was injured.
The train was carrying mixed freight, officials said. It is not known if there is anything else in the river.
Boundary County Emergency Management, BNSF Railway Co., Idaho State Police, Boundary County sheriff, EMS and fire responded to the scene, authorities said.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation, but it appears there was a rockslide in the area, BNSF Railway Co. spokesman Gus Melonas said. The only access to the area is by train or boat, he said.
Forty trains use the track daily, including company freights and Amtrak passenger trains traveling between Seattle and Chicago, Melonas said.
Crane falls over in Lake Oswego; no injuries
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A crane fell onto its side and hit a building under construction Thursday afternoon in Lake Oswego, authorities said.
The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the crane tipped over at the Mercantile construction project.
Local news media reported that about six people were working in the immediate area when the crane tipped, but no one was hurt.
Firefighters think the crane tipped over because of too much weight on its front end while trying to work on the upper deck of a building.
Washington state school district seeks levy cap removal
ANACORTES, Wash. — A Washington state school board has asked the state Legislature to remove a cap on how much money school districts can collect through local fees and taxes.
The Skagit Valley Herald reported that the Anacortes School Board signed a resolution called a “Call to Resolve the Levy-Lid Crisis” at its Dec. 19 meeting.
The Anacortes district collected $1.2 million less than what voters approved for this school year, officials said.
That amount is expected to increase to $1.4 million less than what voters approved in the 2020-21 school year and $1.5 million less the following year if the cap stays in place, officials said.
School district officials need to collect the local voter-approved levies to meet school needs and continue servicing their students, families and communities, officials said.
Multiple staff members were cut because of the cap, district officials said.
18-year-old Missoula man fatally stabbed late Wednesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Missoula and police are searching for a suspect, officers said.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Southgate Mall. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers are following several leads in an effort to find the suspect, the agency said in a statement.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Armed man killed in police shooting in Hillsboro, Ore.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — An armed man was killed early Thursday in a police shooting in a residential neighborhood in Hillsboro, authorities say.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condo shortly after 1 a.m.
After officers showed up, the man fired “multiple” rifle and pistol rounds from inside the condo over about a half-hour, police said.
Homes and cars were hit, but no one was hurt.
The armed man eventually came out of the condo, police said, “and an officer-involved shooting ensued.”
The man later died at a hospital. No officers were hurt.
Woman dies in ATV crash early on New Year’s Day in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A 30-year-old woman was killed when a speeding all-terrain vehicle hit a patch of ice while turning a corner near Harlem, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
The driver overcorrected, causing the ATV to roll, throwing the man and the woman from the vehicle just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, ABC Fox Montana reported. Neither was wearing a helmet. The driver was not injured, the patrol said.
The roads were wet and icy. The victim’s name has not been released.