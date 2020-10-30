Idaho to spend $4.7 million more on computer network upgrades
BOISE — Idaho will dedicate $4.7 million more in federal coronavirus aid funding to upgrade its computer networks and security.
A state panel unanimously approved the proposal on Wednesday.
The funds will upgrade equipment and services overseen by the state’s Office of Information Technology Services.
The agency’s administrator Jeff Weak told the state’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee that the pandemic has “profoundly changed how Idaho state government operates,” the Idaho Press reported.
The sudden shift from office work to working from home required substantial upgrades to the state’s computer systems. The agency was initially allocated $5.2 million in federal coronavirus aid money on May 4.
The Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee allocated an additional $2 million in June to upgrade the state’s firewalls.
The funds approved Wednesday include $2.3 million for network and infrastructure upgrades, $2.3 million for security and compliance and an additional $119,300 for professional services.
Police: Possible murder-suicide involves Idaho officer
BELLEVUE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating what they describe as a possible murder-suicide involving a central Idaho police officer and a coffee shop owner.
Police said 28-year-old Hailey police officer Jared Murphy and 34-year-old Bellevue coffee shop owner Ashley Midby were found dead in an office area adjacent to the coffee shop last week.
Police said Murphy and Midby knew each other, and that both died from gunshot wounds.
The Idaho Mountain Express reported Wednesday that Murphy lived in Bellevue and was running for mayor of the city.
Idaho State Police spokeswoman Lynn Hightower declined to tell the newspaper whether any weapons were found at the scene, or who is thought to have carried out the possible murder-suicide.
Murphy began working as an officer with the Hailey Police Department in 2018. City officials said they are cooperating with the investigation.
Body of missing climber found in crevasse on Mount Hood
MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — The body of a 27-year-old missing climber has been found on Mount Hood, authorities said.
Austin Mishler’s body was found at about 2 p.m. Thursday in a crevasse at about 9,400 feet elevation on Mount Hood’s north side, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Because of weather conditions, authorities plan to retrieve his body Friday.
The Bend resident described as an experienced climber had been camping on the mountain Monday night and was scheduled to return home Tuesday. He was reported missing on Tuesday when he didn’t return and hadn’t communicated with friends and family.
On Wednesday, a search and rescue aircraft found a tent believed to belong to him. Another search team reached the tent on foot Thursday but found it empty. The search continued both from the air and on the ground Thursday afternoon.
Person killed, Salem officer shot in ankle after foot chase
SALEM, Ore. — A person was killed and a police officer was hurt after shots were fired Thursday morning in Salem, according to police.
A patrol officer was working on a traffic investigation when a vehicle crashed just before 10 a.m., Salem police said. The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene, KOIN-TV reported. The officer followed on foot and confronted the driver in a residential backyard.
Police said shots were fired and the officer was shot in the ankle while the driver was shot and killed. It’s unclear at this time who fired weapons.
The officer has been placed on standard administrative leave pending an investigation led by the Oregon State Police. The identities of the person killed and the officer have not been released.
Police to investigate sex abuse allegations against doctor
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police say they’re investigating criminal allegations against former West Linn Dr. David Farley, whose Oregon medical license was revoked this month amid patient complaints of sexual abuse.
Four people this month filed a civil lawsuit against Farley, alleging he groped and fondled them during medical exams, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
West Linn Detective Tony Christensen has been assigned to the case.
The lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court by the patients who were between the ages of 13 and 28 at the time of the alleged abuse. Farley touched their genitals without wearing gloves and fondled their breasts “under the guise” of performing examinations, according to the lawsuit.
Farley opened the Family Health Center in 1993. He announced his sudden retirement in August, citing “personal reasons,” and no longer is affiliated with the West Linn medical center, police said.
On Oct. 2, the Oregon Medical Board revoked Farley’s medical license after finding Farley engaged in “unprofessional or dishonorable conduct and gross or repeated acts of negligence.”