Former Idaho GOP chairman proposes plea agreement in stalking case
BOISE — The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party has agreed to plead guilty to stalking his estranged wife and unlawfully entering the home of a female colleague in exchange for three other charges being dropped by prosecutors.
The Idaho Statesman reported Jonathan Parker proposed the plan to settle five pending criminal cases during a court hearing Monday. Under the agreement, Parker would receive probation, a five-year no-contact order with his estranged wife and the female colleague whose home he entered, and possibly restitution.
If the judge doesn’t accept the plea agreement, Parker faces up to five years in prison for the felony stalking charge.
Parker resigned from his GOP post in February with more than two years left in his term. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking May 30 and was later also charged with three other misdemeanors and felony witness intimidation.
Weapons taken from man who made posts about ‘Joker’ movie
REDMOND, Wash. — Authorities say a 23-year-old Redmond, Wash., man who allegedly made alarming social media posts about the movie “Joker” has had several guns — including two semi-automatic rifles — removed from his home as part of an “Extreme Protection Order.”
Local news media reported investigators became aware of the Twitter posts last week, including one dated Sept. 26 showing the man holding two AK-47-style rifles. Redmond police said the caption on the photo read: “One ticket for joker please.”
The post comes as U.S. officials had issued warnings about the potential for mass shootings at the movie, which opened last week.
Investigators learned that the man had made previous disturbing and threatening social media posts toward women in 2017, according to Redmond police’s petition for being granted an Extreme Protection Order. The man has not been charged with a crime, but is expected to have a court hearing on Tuesday.
Police: 13-year-old student charged with making a threat against individuals at school
RUPERT, Idaho — Police in southern Idaho say prosecutors are charging a 13-year-old student with threatening violence at a Rupert middle school.
The Times-News reported investigators believe the child made the threats Aug. 29 in an online chatroom on the social media platform Instagram. Police said the alleged threats were made against individuals at East Minico Middle School, not against the entire school.
Still, because of the nature of the threats, officials temporarily increased the presence of law enforcement officers at all of the schools in the district.
Rupert Police Chief James Wardle said in a prepared statement that law enforcement takes threats against schools seriously and will always err on the side of caution to ensure students are safe.
Boise closes day shelter, shifts funds to another shelter to aid homeless people
BOISE — The city of Boise has closed a day-shelter for homeless families and plans on moving some of the funding to Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter, which will begin offering day-shelter services seven days a week later this month.
Interfaith Sanctuary Jodi Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Statesman that shelter officials hope to reduce the trauma families experience from having nowhere to go on the weekends. Interfaith Sanctuary currently operates a day shelter Monday through Friday, along with an overnight emergency shelter.
Boise spokesman Mike Journee said attendance at the city day shelter has been declining since Interfaith Sanctuary opened its day shelter in late 2017, so it made sense to close the city facility and rely on Interfaith Sanctuary for the service.
The city plans to lease the site of its former day shelter to Jesse Tree, a private non-profit organization that provides assistance to low-income people who are struggling to pay rent or facing eviction.
Woman sentenced to nine months in jail in husband’s stabbing death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A woman who was originally charged with murder for fatally stabbing her husband has been sentenced to less than a year in jail after pleading guilty to assault.
The Bellingham Herald reported 25-year-old Jessica Nereyda Inda pleaded guilty Monday in Whatcom County Superior Court to second-degree assault (domestic violence) and was sentenced to nine months in jail with 1½ years of probation. Inda is eligible for work release and has to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
She was previously charged with second-degree murder (domestic violence) for the death of her husband, 26-year-old Alberto Manuel Mora-Morales. Her reduced charge was part of a plea deal.
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Richey said that while Inda admitted to stabbing her husband, he didn’t believe the prosecution would be able to get a conviction if the case went to trial because Inda said she acted in self-defense.