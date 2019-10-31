Judge sentences woman to state hospital over machete threat
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Great Falls woman who was charged with breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s house and using a machete to force him to have sex with her has been sentenced to 20 years in the state psychiatric hospital.
District Judge Greg Pinski sentenced 20-year-old Samantha Ray Mears on Tuesday, saying her inability to stay on her medication makes her a threat to others.
Mears was charged in June 2018 with aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint, assault and criminal mischief. Two months earlier she had been charged with choking the same man.
Ex-federal administrator sentenced for assault
BEND, Ore. — A federal program administrator who oversaw endangered species policy for Washington state was sentenced to a month in jail for sexually assaulting a female co-worker while attending a conference.
The Bulletin reported Eric Rickerson was sentenced Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to third-degree sex assault, harassment, coercion, intimidation and private indecency.
In July of 2018, Rickerson, 53, attended a conference in Sunriver, Ore., with the victim and other members of the agency. Authorities said he got drunk at a party and followed the victim back to the condo they were staying at. Prosecutors said he exposed himself and touched her inappropriately.
Rickerson was the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife Service’s state supervisor for Washington, overseeing more than 100 employees.
Former police officer faces theft charge
HELENA, Mont. — A former Helena police officer is charged with using $6,800 in funds from the Helena Police Protective Association to make personal purchases.
Court records say Tyler Wood is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced Nov. 14. The hearing has been postponed twice. Wood declined to comment when reached by the Associated Press on Wednesday.
Interim Police Chief Steve Hagen told the Independent Record that Wood was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 12, and his employment ended Sept. 6. He had been a school resource officer.
An investigation determined the thefts occurred between Feb. 1 and August while Wood served as the association’s treasurer.
Montana has spent $2 million on snow plowing this year
HELENA, Mont. — The state of Montana has spent more than $2 million on snow plowing so far this year, surpassing what costs were at this time over the past two years.
The Independent Record reported Tuesday that snow plowing costs for the state Department of Transportation increased by more than 250 percent since last year.
Department officials said they spent $575,577 from July 1 to Oct. 28 last year, and $544,872 during the same period in 2017.
Officials said record snowstorms have hit large regions just days into the fall season, breaking decades-long snowfall records in cities such as Great Falls.
Officials said about 277,800 miles have been plowed so far this season. Only a quarter of that was plowed this time last year.
Portland City Hall protester gets three years for attacking passerby
PORTLAND, Ore. — An immigration-reform protester who struck a stranger in the face with a PVC pipe after the stranger complained that protesters were partially blocking the sidewalk at Portland City Hall has been sentenced.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported William Pierce was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted assault. Pierce was arrested shortly after authorities said he left the scene Aug. 9, 2018.
The attack came as protesters were camping outside city hall expressing their unhappiness with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
A probable cause affidavit says Tim Schmitz was walking past them when he and protesters “exchanged words.”
Schmitz then got into his car and drove by city hall as he was leaving, again getting into a “verbal exchange.” The affidavit says that’s when Pierce struck him with the pipe through an open car window. Schmitz suffered a gash above his left eye.
Suit claims Oregon school allowed sex abuse of student
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former student at St. Helens High School has filed a lawsuit accusing the district of failing to protect her from sexual abuse by a track coach and social studies teacher.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Kyle Wroblewski was arrested in 2018. In August, he was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of the underage girl.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the school district and high school officials were deliberately indifferent to the safety of students in failing to report to police or state child welfare workers the reasonable suspicions of abuse based on widely circulated information about Wroblewski and the student.
The suit names the St. Helens School District, the school board, the superintendent, high school principal and guidance counselor.