Construction begins on FEMA housing site for fire victims in two Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal officials are starting to build a temporary housing site for residents in Linn and Marion counties who lost everything in the 2020 wildfires.
KOIN-TV reported the Mill City site will hold up to 16 temporary housing units, according to the Federal Emergency Management Association. FEMA is setting up utilities and making sure they are accessible before the mobile homes arrive.
Media relations specialist for FEMA, La-Tanga Hopes, said the homes are expected to arrive in Mill City in three to four weeks, depending on the weather.
In Oregon, 250 families have been approved to receive FEMA Direct Temporary Housing. The agency says that number has decreased over time as many households have located alternate temporary or permanent housing on their own.
To qualify for the Direct Temporary Housing program, Hopes said wildfire victims must file a claim, which is then assessed. A person is eligible for temporary housing if FEMA confirms a person owned a home that suffered $17,000 or more in damages, or if FEMA confirms a renter’s home suffered major damages or was destroyed.
Airline passenger faces charges after throwing punches in altercation on airplane
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is facing charges after attacking another woman on a Spirit Airlines flight at Portland International Airport on Sunday because the woman’s kids had kicked the back of her seat.
Daydrena Jaslin Walker-Williams pulled her luggage from an overhead bin and then punched passenger Nataly Hernandez several times, leaving Hernandez with a bleeding lip and lumps on her head, a probable-cause affidavit states.
Walker-Williams said she hit Hernandez “2 to 3 times in the face with her fist,” according to the complaint. She told police she was upset Hernandez’s children kicked the back of her seat, and said she told Hernandez “to tell her kids to stop it,” the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. She said Hernandez ignored her and later “hit her on the shoulder.”
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has charged Walker-Williams with felony assault and harassment.
Portland man charged with manslaughter after accidental fatal shooting of his brother
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 22-year-old Portland man has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say he accidentally shot his brother with a firearm they had been trying to figure out how to operate.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed the charge against Angel C. Martinez in the death of Christian Martinez, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The shooting happened Saturday in a Portland apartment complex.
Martinez flagged down a Portland police officer and said he had shot his brother, who was inside the apartment with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with Multnomah County Circuit Court by Deputy District Attorney Amanda Nadell.
During his interview with police, Martinez said he had recently purchased a revolver and his brother wanted to look at it. Martinez said his brother looked at the firearm and said it was not working, so he passed it to the defendant, Nadell wrote in the affidavit.
The defendant said it was pointed at the victim when he pulled the trigger, Nadell wrote.
Martinez told police that he had fully loaded the gun after purchasing it. He said he did not check to see if the weapon was loaded when he pointed it at his brother, the court record says.
State senator from Clackamas County to resign
SALEM, Ore. — A Republican senator from Clackamas County will resign two years before his term expires.
In an email to colleagues, Sen. Alan Olsen of Canby said he will step down Jan. 10, citing a need to put family first, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Olsen represents Senate District 20, which covers much of Clackamas County, including Boring, Canby, Damascus, Estacada, Eagle Creek, Gladstone, parts of Happy Valley and Oregon City. He has represented the area since 2011.
Olsen did not respond to several messages from the newspaper requesting comment.
In his resignation email, Olsen appeared concerned for the state’s future, but did not provide specifics.
“The state and country are in very dire times, and I am sorry I will not be there to help,” he said. “Be careful in your decisions, as the path you set upon could be very destructive to Oregonians.”
Whatcom County man suspected of abusing 4-year-old child for whom he was caring
FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Police arrested a man they suspect abused a 4-year-old child he was caring for, leaving a hand-shaped bruise on her face that was visible three days later.
Logan Brent Sarff, 41, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Dec. 31 on suspicion of second-degree assault of a child, and jail records show he was released Monday on $3,500 bail.
The alleged incident was reported to police after a significant mark in the shape of a hand was found on the child’s face, City of Ferndale spokesperson Riley Sweeney told the Bellingham Herald in an email.
When questioned, the child said that Sarff, who was providing childcare at the time, had hit her, Sweeney reported.