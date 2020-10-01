Washington won’t need loan to pay unemployment benefits after all
OLYMPIA — Officials with the state’s Employment Security Department announced Wednesday that a better than expected revenue forecast last week indicates that the state won’t need a federal loan to continue paying unemployment benefits next year.
September projections show that the state may still need to request a line of credit from the U.S. Department of Labor, as is required by federal law to sustain at least three months of benefit payments, but officials said they do not anticipate having to borrow from that line of credit. Currently, 20 states and the Virgin Islands have requested advances from the federal government and 19 are borrowing against those lines of credit.
The agency also said there will not be a solvency tax for employers in 2021, a savings for businesses of nearly $200 million, based on a higher than expected unemployment trust fund balance at the end of September.
Under state law, a 0.2 percent solvency tax is required to be imposed on businesses if the unemployment trust fund is projected to fall below seven months of benefits. The Employment Security Department said that the current trust fund balance can pay seven months of benefits.
New state board looks into health needs of 10,000 Hanford workers
HANFORD — A new Washington state board has started looking at the unmet health care needs of more than 10,000 workers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford nuclear reservation.
The Washington state Department of Commerce was given $250,000 in state funds to administer the work of the board, as directed in legislation that also made it easier for ill workers to get state worker compensation claims approved.
The board will develop recommendations on how health care needs can be met and develop indicators of progress in meeting needs.
It will review studies on how to prevent worker exposure to chemical vapors associated with 56 million gallons of radioactive and other hazardous waste in underground tanks at the site.
Teen hiker missing near Mount St. Helens found by searchers
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver teen who was missing for more than 24 hours after going on a hike with family was found by searchers, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office said that Anthony Mancuso was alive and walking out with searchers on Monday night.
The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that county search and rescue personnel found a teen’s shoe stuck in the mud in the early evening hours not far from where he was last seen Sunday near Mount St. Helens.
Washington state tribe: Refinery spewed noxious stench
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Multiple members of a tribal community in Washington have reported that they experienced burning throats and headaches after flaring at a nearby shell refinery released an intoxicating odor on Tuesday.
Swinomish Police Lt. Earl Cowan said the residents of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community made several calls to the department reporting their health reactions and smells like rotten eggs and burning rubber, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
Flares are used by refineries to safely burn off excess hydrocarbon gases. The process combines the gases with steam or air and then burns the mixture to produce water vapor and carbon dioxide.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said the sheriff’s office received an emergency notification from the Shell Puget Sound Refinery about 10 a.m.