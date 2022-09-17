Idaho unemployment bumps up to 2.7%, labor force grows
BOISE — Idaho’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent to 2.7% in August but remained below 3% for the seventh consecutive month, state officials said Friday.
The Idaho Department of Labor said that more than 930,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 26,000 are seeking work.
The agency said the state’s labor force of 956,000 is up by 4%, or nearly 37,000 workers, compared to August 2021, as the state continues its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and fast population growth continues.
The state’s labor force participation rate increased a tenth of a percent in August to 62.7%. The participation rate is the percentage of the state’s population 16 and older that is working or actively looking for work.
Industries with the greatest job gains in August included transportation, warehousing and utilities, while job declines occurred in natural resources, health care and social services.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Idaho’s unemployment rate ties it for 13th in the nation.
Three teens arrested for replica pistol at Clackamas High School
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Three teenagers were arrested Friday in Clackamas County, Ore., after a school resource officer was alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, authorities said.
Deputies arrived within two minutes at Clackamas High School and arrested two teens who were seen in the video.
The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student who was involved, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol, the statement said.
The lockdown was lifted and no students or staff were injured. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
Aggressive owl at park prompts safety warning
SEATAC, Wash. — People who go to a park south of Seattle are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl.
In a tweet this week the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a “very aggressive owl” known to frequent North SeaTac Park.
Chase Gunnell of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told KIRO that in the fall young owls can become aggressive as they learn how to protect their habitat.
SeaTac is about 14 miles south of Seattle.
Debates in Washington set for U.S. Senate, House, secretary of state races
SEATTLE — U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley have been invited to two debates scheduled for late October, the Washington State Debate Coalition announced Friday.
The first event, billed as a candidate forum, will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Gonzaga University in Spokane. The second event is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Seattle University.
Smiley, a Pasco veteran’s advocate, had been pressing Murray to agree to debates for weeks, expressing frustration at a delay in getting dates set. Murray had pledged to debate but was negotiating details with organizers in recent days.
Tacoma man tracks his stolen pickup to Federal Way, shoots alleged thief, police say
A Tacoma man who tracked his reportedly stolen car to Federal Way on Thursday night could face charges for shooting the alleged thief, according to police.
Officers responded to the Federal Way Crossings shopping center near the 34700 block of Enchanted Parkway South at about 8:40 p.m. following a report that a man had found his stolen 2004 Ford F-250, confronted the suspect and fired a gun, according to Federal Way police.
The 29-year-old man who was shot might have pointed a handgun at the truck owner before he fired, according to police. The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Police said the 42-year-old Ford owner used GPS to track his truck to the location. He was interviewed and released pending a prosecutor’s review of the investigation.
Tacoma police were not immediately able to identify a corresponding report of a stolen vehicle.
Federal Way police urged people who find their stolen property to call 911 rather than confront suspects.