Authorities identify victim in fatal plane crash near Billings airport
BILLINGS, Mont. — Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a Montana man killed when the twin-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a coulee near the Billings airport.
Victim Lloyd Gerber of Billings, 64, was the sole occupant of the Piper PA-31 that crashed Monday morning about a mile west of the airport near the Billings Rod and Gun Club, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Gerber had been practicing takeoffs and landings before he crashed upside down in the coulee and started a fire that was quickly extinguished by Billings firefighters, authorities said.
He died of smoke and combustibles inhalation, Linder told the Billings Gazette.
Investigators were finishing up at the scene Wednesday morning and the cleanup of the wreckage had begun, Linder said.
Oregon man sentenced for using social media to entice kids for porn
ASTORIA, Ore. — A Seaside man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges.
David Norman Hall Sr., 52, pleaded no contest to four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, the Astorian reported.
He was arrested in March 2019 after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Starting in 2015, Hall would pose as a younger person on platforms like Instagram and Google Hangouts, District Attorney Ron Brown said. He said Hall would send explicit photos he had of teenagers and then try to get children to send their own sexually explicit images back.
Brown said there were at least four victims between the ages of 10 and 14 years old around the country.
Authorities report man shot after allegedly attacking a couple
TACOMA — Two men have been shot in University Place, Wash., after one reportedly attacked the other as he was walking with his girlfriend, authorities said.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. on 40th Street West, southwest of Tacoma, The News Tribune reported.
The boyfriend was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, and one of the suspects was found lying in the grass nearby with at least one gunshot wound to the chest, deputies said.
Both men were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center, authorities said. The suspect is listed in critical condition.
The couple told detectives that they were walking down the street when they noticed two men appeared to be following them.
“He said the suspect grabbed him by the throat and said, ‘This is how it’s gonna go down,’ ” sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The boyfriend told deputies he was afraid for his life and shot the other man once or twice, before the second suspect fled the scene.
Washington man in hospital after being shot in head
BURIEN, Wash. — A man has been hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Burien, Wash., authorities said.
The King County sheriff’s office has said the 35-year-old man was shot in the head 10 miles south of Seattle on Tuesday, local news media reported.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
No further information on the man or suspected shooter was provided.
Pickup crash in Wenatchee sends two to hospital
EAST WENATCHEE — Two were hospitalized Tuesday morning after a pickup towing a trailer with three head of cattle rolled on Highway 2/97.
The Dodge pickup was westbound about 9 a.m. when it rolled near milepost 120 on the Douglas County side of the Odabashian Bridge, said Trooper John Bryant, Washington State Patrol.
The driver, 71-year-old Brian Slade of Malaga, Wash., and a passenger whose identity was not immediately available, were taken to Central Washington Hospital, Bryant said. He said their injuries did not appear serious.
The trailer detached and came to rest about 150 feet away on the highway shoulder. The animals were uninjured.
WSP arrests man for threats to governor, staff
OLYMPIA— A man has been arrested in connection with threats made to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff, authorities said.
Troopers arrested Shawn C. Rowland Tuesday evening at his home south of Everett in Mill Creek, Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said in a news release.
Earlier Tuesday, Loftis said a threatening message was left on the voicemail of the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services by someone using a phone associated with Rowland.
An investigation showed the same phone had been used in a threat made to the Virginia State Legislature in February, Loftis said.
Specifics about the threats were not released.