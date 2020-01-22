Police investigating after two found dead in Garden Valley
GARDEN VALLEY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police says two people were found dead in Garden Valley Tuesday morning in a possible murder-suicide case.
The Idaho State Police and Boise County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in a rural area near Garden Valley after someone reported that shots had been fired at the home, according to a prepared statement from ISP.
ISP spokeswoman Tecia Ferguson confirmed that two people at the scene were dead, but investigators have not released any additional information.
Law enforcement officials oppose bill decriminalizing drugs
BOISE — Idaho law enforcement officials and prosecutors on Tuesday came out in opposition to proposed legislation decriminalizing the use of illegal drugs.
The groups said that the legislation put forward by Democratic Sen. Gran Burgoyne would allow a person to legally possess as much as trafficking amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Burgoyne introduced the legislation as a personal bill in the Senate last week.
The Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, Idaho Prosecuting Attorneys Association and the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association put out the statement against the bill.
Burgoyne said the legislation is intended to put the focus more on treatment and less on prosecution and punishment.
Thurston deputy shoots and kills man after he pulls out knife
OLYMPIA — A Thurston County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday after he pulled out a knife during a struggle to take him into custody, a spokesman for the department said.
About 5:30 a.m., the deputy was dispatched to the 7800 block of Mountain Aire Loop Southeast, which is just west of Marvin Road off Pacific Avenue Southeast, after a report of a protection order violation, Lt. Ray Brady said.
The male deputy encountered the man who allegedly had violated the protection order outside the residence. He confronted the man, which escalated to the point that the deputy used his Taser. The deputy shot the man after he “produced a knife,” Brady said.
The man died at the scene, he said.
The deputy, who was not injured, has been placed on paid administrative reassignment, Brady said. The deputy has worked in law enforcement for more than six years, he said.
A five-county team of law enforcement officials will now investigate the incident. The investigation will be led by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, he said.
Democrat drops out of Montana’s U.S. House race, plans run for state Legislature
HELENA, Mont. — A Democrat running for Montana’s U.S. House seat said Tuesday he’s dropping out of the race and will instead become a candidate for the state Legislature.
Matt Rains of Simms did not give a reason for ending his campaign for the open U.S. House seat in an email to supporters. He said he will be running instead for state House District 22 in Cascade County, which is now held by Republican Lola Sheldon-Galloway.
Rains is a military veteran who flew helicopter missions in Iraq and South Korea and worked as an engineer in Missouri before taking over the family ranch in Simms.
His exit leaves former state Rep. Kathleen Williams and current state Rep. Tom Winter as the contenders for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House.
Five Republicans are also running for the seat that is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who is running for governor.
Washington bill proposes stricter crane regulations
OLYMPIA — Washington lawmakers are considering more regulations and bigger fines around the disassembly of tower cranes at construction sites.
The effort comes in response to an April 2019 crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle, the Seattle Times reported Monday.
A state Department of Labor and Industries investigation determined the collapse was the result of workers violating safety procedures by removing pins prematurely.
A bill sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Karen Keiser would require a labor and industries representative to attend every tower crane disassembly in the state.
Under Senate Bill 6171, companies disassembling a crane would need to give 48 hours notice and pay a fee of as much as $1,000. An additional $50,000 fee would be imposed if a violation resulted in a fatality.
The money would be deposited in the state’s industrial insurance program to compensate workers injured in crane accidents, Keiser said.
A manager of the U.S. Ironworkers Local 86 union in Seattle testified in support of the new regulations as a way to improve safety.
An official from the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators said the regulations could cause new safety issues by preventing immediate dismantling of cranes in some situations.