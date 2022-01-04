Washington House returns to mostly remote session amid COVID-19 spike
OLYMPIA — In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington House is scaling back the number of people allowed in the chamber for the upcoming legislative session, with an updated plan requiring a majority of lawmakers to vote remotely, as they did last year.
While the plan will be reassessed every two weeks, when the 60-day session starts next Monday, two lawmakers from each caucus and the presiding officer will be allowed on the House floor, two more members than were allowed last year, but fewer than an original plan released in November anticipated. All must show proof of vaccination — and the new plan requires any lawmaker or staffer on the floor to also verify that they have received a booster.
All lawmakers and staff who work onsite will need to be tested three days a week, with the House covering the cost.
Bernard Dean, the chief clerk of the House, said Monday that the Executive Rules Committee approved the policy on Friday, with the four Democratic members — Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Reps. Pat Sullivan, Lillian Ortiz-Self and Monica Stonier — voting for it and the three Republican lawmakers — House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox and Reps. Joel Kretz and Paul Harris — opposed.
Lawmakers attended conspiracy conference on taxpayer dime
SEATTLE — Documents show three Republican lawmakers from Washington used taxpayer dollars to attend MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s election fraud symposium in South Dakota in August.
Public records released to The Seattle Times last week show state Reps. Robert Sutherland, of Granite Falls, Vicki Kraft, of Vancouver, and Brad Klippert, of Kennewick, requested and received expense reimbursements from the Legislature for the symposium. The state paid $4,361 in all for their hotels and flights.
Lindell said he’d provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The event, rife with debunked conspiracy theories, produced no such proof.