Klamath Falls woman charged in fatal collision with flagger
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A driver has been charged in connection with a crash in southern Oregon that killed a road construction worker.
The Herald and News reported Zahra Gonzales of Klamath Falls is facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.
She was expected to appear in Klamath County Circuit Court Friday. It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer.
Police said 45-year-old Daniel Wessel was working as a construction flagger June 18 when he was struck and killed by Gonzales’s vehicle on Highway 140 East in Klamath County. Wessel died at the scene. Police said Gonzales was sitting in her vehicle in a ditch when officers arrived and said she had swerved to avoid what she thought was a truck and didn’t know she had hit a person.
Court documents say she told police glare from the sun impeded her vision.
EPA official says Billings site suited for Superfund status
BILLINGS, Mont. — A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says a Montana area emitting toxic vapors is a candidate to become a federal Superfund site.
The Billings Gazette reported contaminants from old dry cleaning solvents are evaporating at several spots in an 855-acre area in Billings.
The agency’s national priorities list coordinator, Victor Ketellapper, told a Billings audience Thursday that the site is suited for the federal designation.
The area was declared a state Superfund site in 1992.
Ketellapper said a formal request from the governor would help list the site.
Defense seeks lesser sentence in school sex abuse case
BILLINGS, Mont.— Court records say law enforcement officers did not pursue charges in an eastern Montana school sex abuse case despite the suspect’s confession 17 years ago.
The previous admission came to light in a sentencing recommendation filed Friday by a public defender for 79-year-old James Jensen. Jensen pleaded guilty to coercing boys into sexual abuse under the guise of improving their athletic performance while he worked as an athletic trainer in Miles City from the 1970s until about 1998.
Federal prosecutors are seeking as much as 15 years in prison. Jensen’s attorney is asking for eight years in a medical care unit, citing Jensen’s declining health and earlier confession.
Man accused of injuring agents during drug bust
MOSES LAKE, Wash.— Police say a 47-year Moses Lake man has been accused of wounding two federal agents before shooting himself during a major drug bust July 16 in eastern Washington.
The Columbia Basin Herald reported Patrick Pearson was arraigned by U.S. District Court officials from a hospital bed in Spokane, where he is recovering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman.
Pearson and 14 other defendants face charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as part of an alleged widespread drug trafficking ring connected to street gang Eastside Familia Norteno. All of the defendants have entered not guilty pleas.
Pearson faces additional charges of assault of an officer after the agents were injured by shrapnel.
Idaho customers flock to new pot shop on Oregon-Idaho border
ONTARIO, Ore. — Idaho customers gave a new marijuana dispensary just across the Oregon-Idaho border a booming first day in business. The Idaho Statesman reported that when the store, called Weedology, opened Friday, customers from Idaho had been waiting more than three hours in line.
Marijuana is illegal in Idaho, but it’s legal in Oregon. For some time, Idaho residents who use marijuana have been traveling 1½ hours or more to the nearest Oregon dispensary.
It’s illegal for customers to transport marijuana into Idaho from Oregon, but that didn’t stop shoppers.Weedology’s general manager Eric Lantz said nearly 200 customers were served in the first three hours of business.
Man gets prison after stealing almost daily from Apple Store
PORTLAND, Ore.— A man who almost daily stole hundreds of dollars of electronics from the downtown Portland Apple Store to feed a $150-a-day heroin habit has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported 39-year-old Todd Billinghurst was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to theft and robbery at Sunglass Hut and Ross Dress for Less as part of a plea deal. That was on top of earlier guilty pleas for first-degree aggravated theft from the Apple Store and initiating a false report.
Prosecutors say Billinghurst would run into the Apple store, grab an average of about $700 worth of merchandise and escape within 20 seconds. This went until Billinghurst’s arrest Feb. 14 when a Portland police officer recognized him at a Starbucks.
Billinghurst said in court he was grateful that he got caught because he wants to redirect his life’s course.