Police captain arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation
SEATTLE — Court records and police have confirmed that a Seattle Police Department captain has been arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation and has been placed on administrative leave.
The Seattle Times reported Randal Woolery was booked shortly after midnight Thursday and was released less than 30 minutes later, according to King County Jail records.
Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said in a statement that a 53-year-old Seattle Police Department employee was arrested in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle.
Seattle Municipal Court records show no complaint was immediately filed by the Seattle City Attorney’s Office he has not been charged.
City Attorney Pete Holmes’s spokesman Dan Nolte said the case is with the office’s review and filing unit.
NORPAC warns of more than 900 Oregon layoffs after sale collapse
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon farmers’ cooperative NORPAC has notified more than 900 Salem employees that it plans to lay them off after plans to sell the bankrupt organization collapsed.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the new layoffs are in addition to 485 job cuts in Stayton, the cooperative announced in September.
NORPAC also has a facility in Quincy, Wash.; its future wasn’t immediately clear.
NORPAC plans to close a plant and a separate repack facility in Salem. Seasonal employees will lose their jobs when processing season wraps up Friday, while year-round workers will lose their jobs starting in January.
Bodies of toddler, man found in SUV pulled from Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Authorities say a man and a 2-year-old girl who were reported missing have been confirmed dead after an SUV was found submerged in the Umpqua River northwest of Roseburg.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported 29-year-old Sean Moss and Madison Moss were reported missing Aug. 12 after they failed to show up at the Douglas County Fair. The pair was last seen Aug. 9 by a co-worker of Sean Moss.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday, search crews found debris on a road that runs parallel to the river. A dive team located a Chevy Trailblazer submerged in 12 feet of water in a narrow canal.
The search team was unable to extract the vehicle before sunset and resumed efforts Thursday, when they discovered both bodies in the vehicle.
Two dead in camper trailer, possible carbon monoxide poisoning
THE DALLES, Ore. — Authorities say two people and a dog were found dead in a camper trailer outside The Dalles and that carbon monoxide poisoning may have been a factor in their deaths.
Wasco County Sheriff’s detective Sgt. Jeff Hall said Yamhill County authorities on Tuesday requested help to find 47-year-old Deon Louise Patterson and 48-year-old Brian Thomas Paulsen who had been reported missing by family members.
Hall said deputies went to an area outside The Dalles where Patterson was known to camp and found Paulsen’s pickup and camper trailer on a property near a cabin.
Hall said deputies found them dead in the trailer along with a dog. He said evidence suggests carbon monoxide was a factor.
Former women’s prison guard charged with sex with inmate
BILLINGS, Mont. — A former correctional officer at the Montana Women’s Prison in Billings has been arrested in Texas on charges that he had sex with an inmate.
The Billings Gazette reported an investigation began after video footage showed 38-year-old Allen Hagstrom and an inmate leave together to an area not covered by surveillance cameras at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 25.
The charges were filed in September. Hagstrom was arrested this week in Galveston, Texas. Jail records say his bail is set at $25,000. Records do not indicate if he has an attorney.
Charging documents say the woman told investigators she had 10 sexual encounters with Hagstrom and that Hagstrom acknowledged at least three sexual encounters. He said he unsuccessfully tried to resist her advances.
Longview bus driver accused of DUI gets deferred prosecution
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A former Longview, Wash., school bus driver accused of driving students while intoxicated Sept. 12 was ordered to complete five years of court-ordered counseling and serve five years of probation.
If Catherine Maccarone violates the terms of the court order, she would be found guilty without a trial under the terms of a deferred prosecution order approved in Cowlitz District Court on Wednesday morning.
Longview police arrested Maccarone on suspicion of DUI and two counts of reckless endangerment after a 10-year-old student called 911 to report that the bus driver had run three red traffic lights and smelled of alcohol.
The Longview Daily News reported Maccarone is prohibited from driving a commercial vehicle, must use an ignition interlock device and must attend a DUI victim impact panel. A person is only allowed one deferred prosecution in a lifetime.