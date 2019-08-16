Far-right group leader charged in fight at Portland business
PORTLAND, Ore. — A lawyer for Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson says he has been charged with rioting in connection to a May Day incident in Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the leader of the Washington-based far-right group told a radio show host that he was preparing to turn himself into authorities Thursday.
Gibson contended on the show the charge is intended to prevent him from joining protests scheduled for Saturday.
The charge against Gibson comes after a lawsuit filed by Cider Riot’s owner, who contends Gibson and other right-wing protesters arrived at his business May 1 and fought with customers, causing mayhem and physical injury to at least one person.
Police arrest woman in murder of Milton-Freewater man
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Police have arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Milton-Freewater.
The East Oregonian reported 22-year-old Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie was arrested Wednesday in Walla Walla.
She was arrested on a Umatilla County warrant for murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Rodriguez-Calvillo.
Police said Tsosie and Calvillo were significant others who lived together in Milton-Freewater and that police were called to the home June 21, where Calvillo was found with stab wounds.
Police said he died on the way to a hospital.
Tsosie is in the Walla Walla County Jail on $5 million bail and is awaiting extradition to Umatilla County.
Montana court orders new trial in deadly hit-and-run
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Montana Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted in a deadly hit-and-run, finding his lawyers should have acquired the testimony of the state trooper who investigated the case.
The Great Falls Tribune reported the court in an opinion Tuesday determined that attorneys for Charles Geoffrey Santoro had “rendered ineffective assistance of counsel.”
Santoro was convicted of negligent homicide and criminal endangerment in the death of Levi Rowell outside a bar in Sunburst in 2013.
According to court documents, Santoro reversed his truck with the door open, catching Rowell and dragging him under the vehicle.
Court documents say the trooper’s report did not support prosecutors’ theory that Santoro ran over Rowell a second time.
Officials hold off on decision on tax break for Montana wind farm
BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials have paused deciding whether a Montana wind farm project will get a tax break until they have more information for impact fees.
The Billings Gazette reported Rosebud County commissioners voted Tuesday to table the decision on whether to grant 50 percent tax abatement for the Clearwater Wind Farm planned near Forsyth.
The 120-turbine farm by Orion Energy plans to produce enough power for about 300,000 homes.
Commissioner Robert Lee said the wind farm would pay about $2.9 million each year in taxes under the 50 percent tax abatement.
Commissioners want more information on impact fees, the charge covering the project’s wear on roads and other services.
Teen sentenced in fatal shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy charged in the death of a young man during a drug robbery north of Vancouver will serve time in a juvenile facility until he turns 21.
The Columbian reported the teen pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder in Clark County Juvenile Court in the shooting of 18-year-old Gage Kiser of Vancouver.
Court documents say three boys planned to rob Kiser of marijuana Dec. 10.
Prosecutors said a 17-year-old boy shot Kiser multiple times. The 17-year-old is awaiting a hearing to determine whether his case will be moved to adult court.
A 15-year-old was convicted of robbery and sentenced to three to six years in a juvenile facility.
The 16-year-old sentenced Tuesday said in a written statement that he took a plea deal to avoid the possibility of his case being moved to adult court.
Second man pleads guilty in Kelso clerk’s killing
KELSO, Wash.— The second of three Vancouver men accused in the killing of a Kelso convenience store clerk has pleaded guilty.
The Daily News reported 24-year-old Erkinson Bossy pleaded guilty last week in Cowlitz County Superior Court to murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 30-year-old Kayla Chapman.
Court documents say police believe he and two other men went to Kelso Jan. 22 to buy drugs and, when unsuccessful, looked for a store to rob.
Authorities said Bossy also led authorities on a chase involving gunfire in February from Vancouver to Portland, Ore., when police tried to pull his car over.
Associated Press