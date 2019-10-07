Oregon town considers plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions
BEND, Ore. — A plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions in the city of Bend by changing commuting habits and energy sources, and creating incentives to encourage eco-friendly construction.
The city council could consider it as early as December.
The Bend Bulletin reports if implemented, the plan could reduce fossil fuel consumption by 49 percent within a decade.
Cassie Lacy, senior management analyst for the city of Bend, provided the information to the Go Clean Energy Conference on Thursday.
As cities around the globe seek ways to become carbon neutral by the middle of this century, and climate activists push governments to reduce fossil fuel consumption, the city of Bend is looking to revamp its rules on promoting renewable energy and cutting carbon emissions.
Montana police seek Helena Prerelease Center walkaway
HELENA, Mont. — Montana authorities have reported a man with a record of partner or family member assault walked away from a prerelease center.
The Independent Record reported 50-year-old Joseph Heitz was described as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center on Saturday.
Authorities said Heitz is described as white, about 5 feet and 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Authorities said Heitz was sentenced in 2018 in Custer County.
State delays teen cancer patient’s emergency surgery motion
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon teen and her mother have argued with the state that they should be able to treat the girl’s cancer with CBD oil instead of surgery to remove the tumor.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Friday that the state did not go forward with a motion Friday for 13-year-old Kylee Dixon to have emergency surgery like prosecutors expected.
The attorney for Kylee and her mother Christina Dixon said the hearing was scheduled after a Clackamas County judge decided to postpone surgery Sept. 27.
Kylee Dixon was scheduled to have a cancerous tumor removed from her liver the day before.
The attorney said the judge hadn’t heard from doctors during the case so far.
The state and Christina Dixon weren’t immediately available for comment.
Another court date is set for Nov. 14.
Seattle police investigate three overnight shootings
SEATTLE — Police are investigating three shootings in the Seattle, including one at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way.
KOMO-TV reported gunfire broke there at about 11 p.m. Friday during the park’s Fright Fest haunted house event.
Details are sketchy but a park worker says he heard four gunshots in the parking lot. It’s unclear if anyone was hit.
Then around 12:45 a.m., a shooting took place at 96th and Renton Avenue South. Two 19-year-old teenagers were hit by flying bullets.
One was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The other was stable.
Then yet another shooting happened in Seattle at 12th and Pine at about 2 a.m.
Two more people were shot and one person was arrested. The injuries in this shooting are not life threatening.
High school principal found not guilty of sexual battery
CALDWELL — A jury has found a 44-year-old former Idaho high school principal not guilty of sexual battery against a female coworker.
Former Fruitland High School Principal Mike Fitch was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor sexual battery and patronizing a prostitute.
Court documents say the woman said Fitch sent erotic videos and photos and propositioned her for money in exchange for sex.
Documents say the woman shared evidence from her email account to Idaho State Police detectives.
Officials said the woman told police the suspected conduct took place a week after she was hired.
Fitch testified in court this week he believed conversations between him and the victim were mutual.
Flathead forest workers conducting visitor survey for forest management
KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead National Forest workers are conducting voluntary visitor surveys to determine how the public is using the forest and to plan accordingly.
The Flathead Beacon reported the survey will be conducted until September 2020, with results made available the following year.
A 2015 survey determined an estimated 1.2 million people used the forest annually, nearly 20 percent more than in 2010.
Forest Supervisor Chip Weber said responses are critical to determining how to manage the land.
The 2.4 million acre forest west of the continental divide helps manage the Bob Marshall, Great Bear and Scapegoat wildness areas.