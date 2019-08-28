Readers rejoice: Libraries in Washington towns to no longer charge overdue book fines
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The North Olympic Library System has eliminating fines for overdue books and other materials, joining a host of other libraries that have already made the move.
The Clallam County regional library’s Board of Trustees voted 5-0 last week to eliminate overdue fines at its public libraries in Port Angeles, Sequim, Forks and Clallam Bay.
The fine-free policy takes effect Sunday.
Library Director Margaret Jakubcin told the Peninsula Daily News the primary reason for eliminating fines is that fines “create barriers” to service.
The American Library Association passed a resolution in January that described monitory fines as a “form of social inequity.”
Jakubcin said libraries in Jefferson, Clark, Snohomish, Island, Kitsap, Franklin, Benton, Adams, Spokane, Whatcom and King counties are among those that have gone or are in the process of going fine-free.
Woman charged with abducting car salesman during test drive
SPOKANE — A woman has been arrested in Washington state for the abduction of a car salesman during a test drive, a television station reported.
Police said Kasandra Ayala, 32, began the test drive Saturday on Interstate 90 in the Spokane area.
KREM-TV reported Monday the car salesman later told officers he directed the woman to head back to the dealership but she said she planned to drive to Walla Walla instead.
Citing court documents, the station reported the salesman called 911 and spoke with dispatchers during the low-speed chase that followed.
At one point, Ayala pulled into a parking lot and avoided police before taking off again, police said.
When officers later tried to block the vehicle, Ayala tried to maneuver the car through the line of police cruisers, damaging three of them, police said. The test drive vehicle was also damaged.
Ayala and one police officer sustained minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The salesman told officers he feared for his life during the pursuit.
Ayala told officers afterward she had consumed meth, which caused her to see demons, the court records say.
Ayala is charged with kidnapping, taking a motor vehicle without permission, several counts of assault, and driving with a suspended license.
A judge has set her bond at $20,000. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.
Washington court to offer amnesty on outstanding tickets
BREMERTON, Wash. — A Washington state court has announced plans to help residents clear some of their accumulating debt from outstanding fines.
The Bremerton Municipal Court has scheduled an amnesty for interest and collection fees on unpaid fines starting Sept. 3, the Kitsap Sun reported Monday.
Court officials said residents are expected to pay the underlying fine or late fee. Officials said the city’s court handles traffic-related tickets and low-level crimes like drunken driving and misdemeanor assault, and debt can prevent residents from receiving their driver’s license.
Officials said outstanding debt owed to the court is about $9 million, but collection rates are low.
Officials said contacting the court is the best way to start the process.
Court officials said the amnesty is expected to extend into the first week of October.
Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines going to China to talk agricultural trade
HELENA, Mont. — Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana says he’s traveling to China next week to continue agricultural trade discussions.
In 2017, Daines announced a tentative agreement with one of China’s largest retailers to import $200 million of beef raised by members of the Montana Stockgrowers Association. That effort has stalled amid the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
Daines said his trip is meant to bring Montana agriculture to the forefront of ongoing negotiations between the countries. He’ll be travelling with Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia.
A spokeswoman said Daines supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to make better trade deals and that an agreement needs to be reached soon. Daines lived in China for more than five years and has visited four times while in office.
Popular Columbia Gorge waterfall trail reopens
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — One of the most popular hikes in the Columbia River Gorge has reopened almost two years after it was damaged by the Eagle Creek Fire.
The Statesman-Journal reported the Wahclella Falls Trail, near Cascade Locks and east of Multnomah Falls, features a 2.4 mile out-and-back hike through a slot canyon to a powerful waterfall.
The main part of the trail has been cleared and stabilized, but the upper section remains closed because of a damaged bridge and washouts.
The U.S. Forest Service said people for their safety should respect closure signs and stay out of areas that remain closed.
The trail was one of those hit hardest by the Eagle Creek Fire, which ignited Sept. 2, 2017, after a teenager tossed a firework off nearby Eagle Creek Trail.