Four men charged after attack at Sikh temple in Seattle suburb of Renton
SEATTLE — Washington prosecutors have charged four men with first-degree assault in connection with an attack on a fellow member of a Sikh temple in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
Prosecutors said 33-year-old Kuljit Singh, 62-year-old Harinderbir Singh Gill, 37-year-old Maninder Pal Singh Dahb and 50-year-old Harbhajan Singh committed the assault in October with a baseball bat, ceremonial sword, dagger, iron bracelets and their feet.
Renton police were still attempting to identify a fifth man they said participated in the attack, the Seattle Times reported Monday.
The victim was not publicly identified. Prosecutors said he suffered broken fingers, stab wounds to his head, a deep sword wound in his arm and multiple cuts and bruises.
The victim told police that the assailants yelled at him in Punjabi, “Today you die!” during the attack.
The charges do not include a possible motive for the assault.
Court records do not indicate if the group has retained attorneys. The four are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
More plaintiffs added to lawsuit against Oregon power utilities after fires
PORTLAND — Additional plaintiffs in Oregon have joined a $600 million lawsuit against power utilities, alleging that the companies let electrical equipment spark wildfires that ravaged the state in September.
Three of the region’s law firms that are behind the class action lawsuit announced an amended complaint on Monday that includes more people who said they were impacted by the wildfires.
The law firms said PacifiCorp and Pacific Power were negligent in properly maintaining their electrical infrastructure, which caused deadly wildfires after a windstorm on Labor Day weekend.
The revised lawsuit includes more details from specific plaintiffs about the hardships the wildfires caused them. Some plaintiffs also claim in the amended lawsuit that they saw electrical equipment start fires, KATU-TV reported.
PacifiCorp and Pacific Power told KATU-TV that they don’t comment on pending litigation.
Nike says its Oregon headquarters layoffs will reach 700 by January
PORTLAND — Nike said Monday it expects to eliminate 700 jobs at its Oregon headquarters near Beaverton by early January as part of a broader restructuring the company announced during the summer.
The footwear and apparel company had previously estimated its Oregon layoffs at roughly 500, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The cutbacks announced Monday, in a brief legal filing with state workforce officials, appear to include that tally.
Nike did not immediately respond to a message seeking confirmation.
Nike’s layoffs, however, aren’t a response to the coronavirus pandemic downturn; its sales are strong. Rather, Oregon’s largest company is changing strategies.
Nike said in July it will spend up to $250 million cutting jobs worldwide as new CEO John Donahoe refocuses the business to emphasize online sales directly to consumers. The company employed 75,400 at the end of May, down 1,600 from a year earlier. Nike does not disclose how many employees work in Oregon, but the total is more than 10,000.
The company hasn’t said how many jobs it will cut altogether. Its Oregon layoffs include 200 at its company childcare center, which is closing permanently.
The company reported in October that quarterly sales during the summer months totaled $10.6 billion, roughly even with the prior year. Quarterly profits climbed from $1.4 billion a year ago to $1.5 billion in the most recent quarter.
Owner of Bellingham fishing boat falls into water tying off at Alaskan harbor and dies
The owner of a Bellingham-based 75-foot longliner fishing boat died Monday after falling into the water at an Alaskan harbor while attempting to tie off in windy conditions.
Ronald Cameron, 65, who owned the Allysen Moriah out of Bellingham, drowned Nov. 2 while attempting to moor at the Sitka processor, according to a story by kcaw.org.
Cameron’s next of kin have been notified and no foul play is suspected in his death, a Sitka Police Department release on the incident stated.
Sitka police were notified at approximately 7:30 a.m. by a caller who reported seeing a person floating face down in the water near a seawall by Seafood Producers Cooperative in the harbor, according to the release.
Officers arrived and located Cameron’s body, and emergency personnel were able to pull him from the water, the release stated. CPR was started, but he was was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant Lance Ewers told KCAW that the police are investigating the incident, but it appeared from satellite tracking that the Allysen Moriah had arrived in the harbor moments before police were called.
Ewers also told KCAW that it appeared Cameron had attempted to tie up by himself, adding, “and you know, with the weather and wind blowing, he managed to get it partially tied and then it appeared the boat pulled away from the dock and he fell in.”