Fraudsters siphon $830,000 meant for homelessness nonprofit
SEATTLE — Fraudsters siphoned more than $830,000 that the city of Seattle intended to send to a family homelessness nonprofit, The Seattle Times reported.
The newspaper said it obtained emails by public records request showing that nine payments sent between November 2020 and April 2021 went to what the city incorrectly thought was an account owned by the nonprofit, Mary’s Place.
“We’ve discovered the bank account that was associated with Mary’s Place automatic payments from the City of Seattle has been changed without our knowledge and our city payments have been deposited to an unknown bank account,” the nonprofit’s executive director, Marty Hartman, wrote in a June email titled “URGENT: FINANCE CONCERN.”
The city confirmed that the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service are investigating, and it said it is reimbursing the nonprofit and introducing safeguards to prevent a recurrence.
Some city councilors said they didn’t learn about the theft until Friday.
The city uses public funds to pay Mary’s Place and dozens of other providers for outreach, shelter and food for the city’s homeless population, which was the third-highest in the nation at last count. The diverted money represents less than 1 percent of the city’s $167 million homelessness budget.
Councilor Andrew Lewis, who leads the city’s homelessness committee, said he intends to introduce an amendment next week to put more money toward the city auditor’s office in hopes of catching such issues more quickly.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, urban flooding expected in Seattle area through Monday
SEATTLE — Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected to last through Monday in the Seattle area, meteorologists say, which has the potential to cause some urban flooding, power outages, tree damage and river overflows.
Although there was a break from rainfall Saturday, the rain is expected to pick up Sunday and last through at least Monday, said Justin Pullin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Seattle.
It’s estimated the Seattle area will get 2 to 3 inches of rain by Monday, Pullin said. Since Wednesday, Seattle has had about 2 inches of rain.
“Heavy rain will be settling in by the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday,” Pullin said.
Until Monday, gusty winds will reach 30 mph to 40 mph, Pullin added.
There’s a possibility for some urban flooding, landslides and river overflows, Pullin said. In King County, the Snoqualmie River was expected to be at a “minor” flood stage until late Saturday or early Sunday. The river was at about 56½ half feet and anything above 56 feet is considered flooding.
Although the water has begun receding, Pullin said, there will be widespread flooding on roads and farmland in Fall City, Carnation and Duvall.
Semi truck driver injured after Friday night apple spill
ORONDO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a semi truck driver was injured after crashing off of Highway 97 near Orondo Friday night, spilling a load of apples.
The driver, Rafael Arizaga Tapia, 53, of West Richland, was still in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital as of this morning, according to an update by State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.
Tapia was heading south toward Wenatchee in a semi truck transporting apples on Highway 97 near milepost 213 when he struck a guardrail at about 5:27 p.m. yesterday, according to a State Patrol news release. The release noted Tapia was driving at a speed too fast for the road’s conditions.
Tapia was thrown outside of his truck during the crash, according to the release. The truck landed in a dry creek bed.
Victim shot several times while trying to leave south Richland park above Hills West
RICHLAND— Richland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a park above an upscale neighborhood early Friday.
Police were called after a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital, according to the Richland Police Department. They didn’t say if it was a man or woman.
The victim and a friend had been in a park area often called Top of the World at 1180 Glenwood Court in south Richland, which has a sweeping nighttime view of the Tri-Cities lights over the Hills West neighborhood.
The victim said that sometime after 1 a.m. several different people approached their car.
About 3 a.m. they became uncomfortable and decided they should quickly leave, according to police reports.
As they were driving away someone fired shots at their car.
Several bullets hit the car and the victim was shot several times. The other person in the car was not injured.
Police said it is not clear why the shooting occurred. No suspect has been named.