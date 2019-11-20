Federal agent gets $450,000 settlement in harassment case
SEATTLE — A supervisor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Seattle is receiving a $450,000 settlement after complaining of racial harassment from another supervisor who has a Nazi tattoo.
The Seattle Times reported that Cheryl Bishop, a senior supervisory agent, who is black, complained of emails sent by Bradley Devlin, the bureau’s resident agent in charge in Eugene, Ore., mocking black people.
Devlin has a German Eagle SS Lightning bolt tattoo he said he got while infiltrating a white supremacist biker gang in Ohio, an investigation that led to several arrests. Court documents said he declined to get the tattoo removed, although the agency agreed to pay for it.
Bishop sued the ATF in 2018, saying that after she filed a discrimination complaint against Devlin, the agency scuttled her appointment to work at headquarters.
Man accused in accident that killed four children accepts deal, found guilty by judge
SALEM, Ore. — The man accused of hitting and killing a mother and four children while driving drunk has been found guilty.
The Statesman Journal reported Favian Garcia of Gervais, Ore., was scheduled to stand trial, but in a last-minute change elected Monday to sign a motion agreeing to a series of facts summarized by prosecutors.
Judge Sean Armstrong reviewed the facts and then found Garcia guilty of five counts of first-degree manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and criminal driving with a suspended license in the crash north of Salem in October 2017.
Lizette Merano-Perez, 25, of Molalla, was heading into a corner on the highway when she crashed nearly head-on with Garcia, who was behind the wheel of an SUV.
The crash killed Lizette and four children, identified by police as Ricardo Medrano-Contreras, 8, Andrus Medrano-Contreras, 6, Dayanara Medrano-Perez, 4, and Angelina Vazquez-Crisp, 2.
Court records show that Garcia had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit.
He will be sentenced Dec. 2.
Lawsuit: Elderly woman dies after ambulance workers drop her
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 92-year-old Vancouver, Wash., woman who died after ambulance workers who were transporting her allegedly dropped her onto a sidewalk has filed a $4 million lawsuit.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the lawsuit was filed Monday in Multnomah County Circuit Court against American Medical Response Northwest.
The suit claims that Ethel Watters broke six ribs and her collarbone on Nov. 2, 2018, when the two AMR employees allowed a gurney carrying Watters to tip over.
The lawsuit says Watters was being transferred from her home to a facility that could care for her cough that had been getting worse.
The suit says Watters died 11 days later, after spending five days at a hospital and six days in hospice care.
A representative from AMR declined comment Tuesday, saying the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Two bison killed after about 30 escape ranch and wander onto highway
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — About 30 bison escaped a western Montana ranch and ended up on the highway near Stevensville, where two suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a pickup truck.
Bitterroot Bison owner Troy Westre told the Ravalli Republic someone apparently opened a gate on the north end of the ranch property Monday evening.
The Montana Highway Patrol received a report of bison on the Eastside Highway at 8:50 p.m.
Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett said one bison was killed by the collision with the pickup truck, and another had a broken leg and was euthanized. The pickup was demolished. The patrol’s incident report does not indicate the driver was injured.
Family, friends and neighbors helped Westre round up the rest of the herd and they were back at the ranch by midnight.
Third man sentenced in death of missing man found in grave
BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge has sentenced a third defendant in a Montana case for his involvement in a cover-up after a man fatally collapsed in a Billings Heights home following a 2017 fight.
The Billings Gazette reported Monday that 30-year-old Tyler Nathaniel Crawford was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison in Yellowstone County District Court.
Authorities said 33-year-old Rory Wanner got into a fight inside Crawford’s home in June 2017 before he collapsed, had a seizure and stopped breathing.
Prosecutors said Crawford used bleach to clean blood, while others took Wanner’s body to a remote area, where he was later found in a shallow grave.
Two other men, Michael Leclair and William Hoffert , are serving prison sentences for evidence tampering.
Crawford’s attorney Chuck Watson said it was Leclair who fought with Wanner.