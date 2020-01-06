Mountain lion killed after attacking, eating dog near Cascade
BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game officials killed a mountain lion in Idaho after the animal attacked late Friday night, the second attack in the area in recent days according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
On Saturday morning, a neighbor found remains of a shepherd mix dog cached behind a house a few miles south of Cascade. The neighbor alerted the homeowner and the Valley County Sheriff’s Office. Officers Marshall Haynes and Chris Rowley from the agency’s Southwest Region investigated the attack.
Rowley and Haynes were joined in their search for the lion by a houndsman and a local hunter with a mountain lion tag. The group found an adult male lion bedded down near the cached dog remains. The hounds chased the mountain lion into a tree, where the hunter shot and killed the mountain lion.
Officials said the animal was a young mountain lion with no unusual features aside from a few porcupine quills in its head and face.
The Friday attack came just days after another dog was killed by a mountain lion on New Year’s Eve. That incident occurred about a mile away from the second attack on Callendar Road east of Idaho 55.
Officials said they’re not sure if the same mountain lion attacked both dogs.
Another mountain lion was killed last month in the Wood River Valley following a series of attacks on dogs near Ketchum and Hailey. Three dogs were killed in five attacks within the space of a week.
Three snowmobilers escape large weekend avalanche near Big Sky
BIG SKY, Mont. — Gallatin National Forest officials are warning backcountry enthusiasts to take extra care after three snowmobilers escaped injury in a weekend avalanche near Big Sky.
Forest forecaster Alex Marienthal said in a Sunday advisory that the snowmobilers were caught Saturday in a 1,500-foot-wide, 4-to-6-foot-deep slide on Buck Ridge.
Marienthal said similar avalanches have broken naturally on sugary and weak layers hidden deep inside snowpack in recent days.
More can be expected. Backcountry visitors are urged to avoid slopes that are wind-loaded with snow and to avoid steep slopes that may hide persistent weak layers of snow.
Two snowmobilers were killed in a Jan. 1 avalanche near Lake Dinah, northwest of Seeley Lake. The West Central Montana Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche warning for the area after more than a foot of heavy, wet snow had fallen overnight.
Coast Guard boat capsizes in Oregon; all four crew rescued
ASTORIA, Ore. — All four crew members were rescued when a Coast Guard boat capsized after encountering heavy wakes in Oregon. The 25-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat capsized just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday near Pier 39 in Astoria, TV station KOIN reported.
Coast Guard officials at the command center in Seattle received four alerts as well as several witness reports.
An urgent broadcast was issued and directed an Astoria Jayhawk crew and a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond. Roughly 20 minutes later, crew members aboard the Columbia Bar Pilot vessel Connor Foss told the Coast Guard they had recovered the entire Coast Guard crew from the water.
Everyone is in healthy condition, according to the Coast Guard.
The Clatsop County Sheriff Marine Unit towed the capsized vessel to the pier.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass reopened after Sunday afternoon closure
Eastbound Interstate 90 was reopened Sunday afternoon after being closed at Snoqualmie Pass because of “multiple crashes and spinouts” amid heavy snow, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.
The closure, at milepost 47, about 13 miles east of North Bend, was announced at about 12:45 p.m. and lasted about 45 minutes.
Chains were required Sunday for all vehicles on the pass except for all-wheel or four-wheel drive.
Sheriff: Driver hits guardrail, other vehicle during chase
ROCK ISLAND — A Cashmere woman with two outstanding warrants was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a car chase Saturday night and crashing into a guardrail and another vehicle.
Jessica H. Fisk, 22, was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on the warrants as well as counts of attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit-and-run collision, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.
A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Fisk’s car near BJ’s in Rock Island about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, but she fled, Sheriff Kevin Morris said. The deputy stopped pursuing out of safety concerns.
Morris said a second deputy in the area saw the same vehicle speeding. Fisk allegedly failed to stop at Rock Island Drive and Highway 28 and continued eastbound on the highway, with the deputy pursuing.
Fisk lost control of her car near milepost 12 while passing another vehicle, spun and struck a guardrail, Morris said. He said Fisk then regained control and continued driving, but lost control again near milepost 15, hitting an occupied parked car on the shoulder.
No one involved was seriously hurt.