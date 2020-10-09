State Supreme Court rejects effort to recall Seattle mayor
OLYMPIA — Washington’s Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected an effort to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.
The justices issued an order saying that even if true, the allegations brought against her would not amount to “misfeasance, malfeasance or violation of the oath of office.”
The recall effort, led by six Seattle residents, blames Durkan for the Seattle Police Department’s indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests. They said the use of tear gas during a respiratory pandemic was dangerous, and that once it became clear that officers were violating the rights of protesters and others by using tear gas, the mayor was obligated to make the department stop.
“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and our review requires that we treat the factual allegations as true,” the order said. “Nevertheless, after carefully considering the issues presented, the court concludes that the recall charges presented in this case are factually and legally insufficient.”
Durkan had argued that the allegations amounted to a policy disagreement, not grounds for her removal.
Air quality advisory again issued for much of Oregon
BEND, Ore. — Diminished air quality has returned to much Oregon because of wildfire smoke, reaching unhealthy levels in the central and southern parts of the state.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Thursday expanded and extended an air quality advisory because of smoke from California and Oregon wildfires.
The updated advisory covers central, south-central and southwest Oregon, as well as Harney County, through noon Saturday, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Cities including Ashland, Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford had unhealthy air quality early Thursday afternoon.
Other areas, including Burns, had air that was unhealthy for sensitive groups. And a wide swath of the state had moderate air quality.
District Attorney declines to prosecute 70 percent of Portland protest cases
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have referred nearly 1,000 protest-related cases to the Multnomah District Attorney’s Office since late May and prosecutors have declined to file charges in nearly 70 percent of them, according to an online tracking dashboard unveiled Wednesday.
Prosecutors have so far fielded 974 criminal cases against people in the ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police use of force, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Data provided by the office shows they have dropped 666 of them without filing charges.
Prosecutors have issued charges in 95 felony and 33 misdemeanor cases, according to the dashboard. Another 182 cases are under review.
Judge tosses $30 million lawsuit brought by wounded police trooper
PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has dismissed a $30 million lawsuit filed by an Oregon State Police trooper who was shot 12 times in December 2016.
Nic Cederberg and his wife sued Legacy Meridian Park Hospital claiming the suspect, James Tylka, should not have been released from the hospital because police requested a mental health hold, KOIN-TV reported.
But the judge ruled it is not reasonable to conclude that holding Tylka would have changed his criminal actions. Last year, the judge also dismissed a lawsuit Cederberg and his wife filed against Washington County’s 911 center.
Cederberg was left with long-term disabilities from the shooting. He has several weeks to file an appeal.
Washington man fatally shot in Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from Portland’s Central Precinct responded to a shooting in a downtown hotel early Tuesday where they found an adult male, injured from a gunshot wound.
The Daily News reported the victim was taken to an area hospital and later died.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka from southwest Washington, with no further details. The family has been notified and provided a photograph for release.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled a homicide.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Elderly man calls 911 to report he just killed his wife
BELLEVUE, Wash. — An elderly woman was found dead inside her Bellevue home Thursday morning and her husband surrendered to police after calling to report killing her.
KOMO-TV reported a man called 911 just after 4:30 a.m. and told dispatchers “I shot her,” according to Bellevue Police.
Officers and medics rushed to the home in the 17100 block of SE 60th Street to find the elderly man waiting to meet them on the front porch. He was taken into custody.
The body of the man’s wife was found inside the home, police said.