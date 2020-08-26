Police: Man arrested after knocking down airport gate agent
SEATAC, Wash. — A man was arrested on investigation of misdemeanor assault following an altercation with a gate agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday.
Local news media reported Port of Seattle police said the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. at Gate N14 as passengers were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight to Sitka, Alaska.
Officials said the man tried to go through one of the agents and knocked her on her back on the jet bridge. The man was taken to the King County Jail and the agent was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Officials said the flight was delayed about 25 minutes and said the man did have a mask on during the incident.
Vancouver school board backs getting rid of Chieftain mascot
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Public Schools in Washington appears ready to retire the mascot at Columbia River High School after hearing feedback that decried its Native American imagery as offensive and racist.
In a workshop Tuesday, the board of directors indicated their support for retiring the mascot image of a Plains Indian chief, the Columbian reported.
Members heard from leaders of local Native American tribes who urged the school district to eliminate the mascot.
“It’s too often a slur,” said Mike Iyall, former vice chairman and current tribal council member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. “It’s an idea that’s time has passed.”
Pilot in deadly Oregon crash worked for Montana chopper firm
THE DALLES, Ore. — A helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in Oregon’s Mount Hood National Forest worked for a private company based in Bozeman, Mont., that was under contract for aerial firefighting with the U.S. Forest Service, authorities said Tuesday.
“This kind of news is never easy,” said Suzanne Flory, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service. “We have very limited information at this time but an investigation has started and it is ongoing.”
Authorities declined to release the name of the man because authorities were still notifying his family, but the pilot had been doing bucket drops on the fire for several days with a Type 1 Kmax helicopter before the crash, said Brian Goff, the Forest Service incident commander for the White River Fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
The White River Fire is currently 15 percent contained and is a little more than 1,200 acres in size. It’s been fueled by gusty winds and is burning in steep, densely forested terrain about 90 miles east of Portland.
Mountain lion kills horse in southern Idaho
HAILEY, Idaho — Wildlife officials in Idaho have said a mountain lion attacked and killed a horse this weekend while it was in a pasture.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers investigated and confirmed the mare was killed Sunday morning in a pasture in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, just west of Hailey.
“They bite the back of the neck and just crush the spine,” department Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson said. “They do the same thing as they would with a deer or an elk.”
A necropsy showed how the lion took down the much larger animal.
Traps have been set to try and find the mountain lion responsible for the attack, officials said.
Department officials have urged residents to keep an eye out for wildlife and never run or turn away from a mountain lion.
“When you live in mountain lion country you have to always remain vigilant and be aware and just know how to react safely,” Thompson said. “We’ve been very lucky we haven’t had any attacks on people.”
Wildfire smoke to linger; storms could spark more fires across Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Wildfire smoke from California is expected to keep pouring into Montana through today as much of the state remains under a public health alert because of bad air.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday issued an alert for unhealthy air quality covering 18 counties in western and central Montana. It was to stay into effect until further notice.
State and local health officials recommend people with respiratory problems, children and the elderly avoid prolonged exertion until air quality improves.
National Weather Service Forecaster Thomas Pepe said the southwesterly winds that are bringing in the smoky air are expected to persist over coming days.
Warm weather and the potential for thunderstorms raises the potential for new fires in Montana, adding to a few already burning in the state.
Pepe said cooler weather is not expected to arrive until early next week.