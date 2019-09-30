Department investigating inmate death as apparent suicide
BOISE — The state Department of Correction says it is investigating what it calls the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
The department, in a release, says a corrections officer found 29-year-old Jason Boyd Ivey in his cell Friday afternoon.
The release says Ivey was pronounced dead Sunday at a Boise hospital.
Officials says Montana hemp growing in popularity among farmers
BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials say hemp is growing in popularity as a crop among farmers in Montana.
The Billings Gazette reported statistics released by the Montana Department of Agriculture indicate there are 277 farmers now licensed by the state to grow hemp.
Agriculture department Director Ben Thomas estimated there are between 70 and 78 square miles on which hemp is being grown.
Officials said Montana was growing hemp before the 2018 federal farm bill loosened regulations and interest has grown since then.
Officials said about 65 farmers attended a recent meeting of hemp growers, although only one had turned a profit so far.
Farmers said they are interested in selling hemp and extracting oil from plants to sell in the growing market for CBD products.
Idaho, Taiwan officials sign wheat-buying agreement
BOISE — Officials from Idaho and Taiwan have signed a two-year, $576 million deal calling for Taiwan flour mills to buy Idaho wheat.
The Idaho Press reported the recently signed deal calls for the purchase of 1.8 million metric tons of wheat.
Kuo-Shu Fan, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, said Taiwan is Idaho’s second-largest agricultural export destination while Idaho is Taiwan’s sixth-largest export destination.
Gov. Brad Little said he will lead his first official trade mission as governor in October to Taiwan’s capital, Taipei. He said the Taiwan Flour Mills Association has brought delegations to Idaho since 1970.
The volume of wheat that Taiwan mills will purchase over the next two years is comparable to the amount purchased over the past two years.
Oregon State Police to investigate death of man in custody
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say a man taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance at a restaurant later died, and that the case will be investigated by Oregon State Police.
A Salem Police Department release says officers were called late Saturday for a man trespassing and causing a disturbance.
The release says the man struggled with officers and when he was “under control,” officers called for medical assistance because they believed he was in distress.
The release says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital and his name and cause of death are being determined.
The release says officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated. It did not specify how many officers.
A message seeking comment was left for a police spokesman.
Man charged in attack of jail guard won’t face trial
EVERETT, Wash.— An Everett man accused of beating a jail guard unconscious in December 2016 has had his case dismissed.
The Daily Herald reported 29-year-old Ammar Kasim Al-Rubaie was considered too mentally ill to participate in his own defense, according to a judge’s order filed this month in Snohomish County Superior Court.
A medical report indicated that after two 90-day stays at Western State Hospital, and various combinations of medications, he continued to exhibit symptoms of delusions, disorganized thinking, probable hallucinations and poor insight and judgment.
A doctor wrote that Al-Rubaie was unlikely to get better.
He was a maximum security inmate at the Snohomish County Jail on Dec. 23, 2016, when he attacked corrections deputy Samuel Chen.
Al-Rubaie has been referred for a mental health evaluation, with the possibility of being admitted for involuntary treatment.
Train derails north of Salem, cause under investigation
SALEM, Ore. — Authorities say a train derailed north of Salem early Sunday, breaking a utility pole that resulted in power outages and causing a small fire.
Michael Williams, a spokesman for Portland and Western Railroad, said by email that there were no injuries and no hazardous materials were involved. He says the cause is under investigation.
He said the incident involved the first eight cars of a 29-car train and occurred at Hopmere.
Of the eight cars, he said three carried wood pulp, three carried potassium sulfate and two were empty lumber cars.
Fire officials in a release said a small, smoldering fire started in brush as a result of the downed lines and was extinguished.