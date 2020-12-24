Train derails after collision in central Washington near Mabton
YAKIMA — A freight train derailed in central Washington after a collision with a truck, one day after a train carrying crude oil derailed north of Seattle, authorities said.
BNSF spokesperson Courtney Wallace said the BNSF train collided with a semi-truck southeast of Yakima near Mabton just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Wallace told the Seattle Times that three locomotives and eight empty grain cars derailed, Wallace said. Neither the train crew nor the driver of the truck was injured, she said.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said there were “minimal injuries,” and the truck was carrying a piece of farm equipment.
Wallace said the collision is under investigation.
Diesel from two locomotives was leaking, the Washington State Department of Ecology said on Twitter, adding that teams were headed to the site.
On Tuesday morning, a 108-car BNSF Railway train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in north of Bellingham, and several cars caught fire, forcing residents to evacuate for much of the day. That derailment is also under investigation.
Washington state Rep. Rick Larsen tests positive for COVID-19; is in quarantine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Washington U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in accordance with federal guidelines.
In a Tweet Wednesday the Democrat said he received word of the positive test the day before and is not experiencing any symptoms.
“I am prepared to vote by proxy in the coming days if the House schedules votes,” Larsen said.
He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, which is on the northwestern portion of the state and includes the San Juan Islands, Bellingham and Everett.
Jobless claims in Washington state drop
SEATTLE — Fewer people in Washington filed for unemployment benefits last week than the week before.
Washingtonians filed 17,596 new, or “initial,” claims for regular unemployment benefits last week, a decrease of nearly 10 percent from the previous week, the state Employment Security Department reported Wednesday. The Seattle Times reported the claims data, normally released Thursday, posted early because of the Christmas holiday.
Nationally, initial claims fell 10 percent last week to 803,000, the Labor Department said Wednesday.
Although new claims declined in Washington, they remain roughly twice as high as the same week last year. The total number of Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits last week was 286,102, a decrease of 3.5 percent from the previous week, ESD reported.
Two people shot at Vancouver medical building have died
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Authorities say two people shot at a medical building in Vancouver, Wash., have died.
KOIN reported the shooting victims were an adult man and a woman — and one of them was the shooter.
Authorities said there is no information that the two people knew each other and the incident appears to have been random. Their identities have not yet been released and the investigation is ongoing.
The shootings happened Tuesday afternoon at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
The building houses several outpatient medical offices, including a vision center, oncology and infusion services and a sleep disorders clinic.
Population estimate favors Montana to add a second seat in U.S. House
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana could add a second U.S. House seat if population estimates made public on Tuesday hold, officials said.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2020 Population Estimate said the state’s population is 1,080,577, about 23,000 more people than in Rhode Island, which is the least populated state with two congressional districts, the Billings Gazette reported.
The first Census Bureau numbers are expected to be released in January, until then the state won’t officially know if it has the figures to gain a second House seat, officials said. The 435 U.S. House seats are divided up according to population in the decennial Census.
“I’m encouraged by what I see and I’d say things are trending in the right direction,” said Dan Stusek, one of two Republican members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee.
Montana could become the first state to regain a House seat after being reduced to at-large status. The state last had two House seats in 1992 and Republicans have held the state’s only seat since 1997.
Political consulting firm Election Data Services said the state’s hold on a second seat is “tenuous” and is likely going to be determined by about 4,700 people.
The estimate from the Census Bureau is not part of the 2020 Census in which the goal is to survey every household. The Vintage Population Estimate comes from the bureau’s Demographic Analysis Group and looks at how much the population has changed based on births, minus deaths, plus the number of people moving in or out of an area.