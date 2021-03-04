Darby man charged with shooting, killing Hamilton man
HAMILTON, Mont. — A western Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of another man in Hamilton last week.
Charges were filed against Jamie Michael Conway in Justice Court in Ravalli County on Monday, the Ravalli Republic reported. He did not enter a plea.
Conway, 43, is charged with killing Peter Vanvallis, 52, on Feb. 26 during a verbal argument, court records said. He is also charged with assault with a weapon after a woman reported Conway pointed a gun at her.
Conway left the scene of the shooting, but made arrangements to surrender to authorities two days later. He also turned over a handgun.
Conway reported the victim had a gun, but investigators said no weapons were found on Vanvallis or in the house.
Attorney Sarah Gray said her client will claim self-defense.
Gray said Conway is disabled, lives with his mother in Darby and is not a flight risk. She asked for his release on his own recognizance. His bail was set at $500,000.
Reward offered for tips in Oregon blow gun poaching cases
PORTLAND — Investigators with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the shooting of mule deer with blow gun darts in eastern Oregon.
Oregon State Police troopers found the carcass of a fawn in the city of Burns in November, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The animal had a blow gun dart lodged in its neck.
Three more mule deer were found in following months, but biologists were able to remove the darts and release the animals.
On Feb. 13, troopers got a call about an injured doe in the city. The animal had a dart stuck in her side, officials said, and had to be euthanized.
It is illegal to hunt deer with blow guns in Oregon. While the darts are effective at killing smaller animals like rabbits and squirrels, blow guns can cause slow and painful deaths in larger animals, according to Rod Klus, a state biologist.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the poaching incidents to contact Oregon State Police by calling the agency’s tip line at (800) 452-7888 or by email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.
Four candidates vying to replace lawmaker accused of harassment
PORTLAND — Four people are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Diego Hernandez, who is resigning later this month from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the four are: Robin Castro, who ran for Portland City Council in 2020; Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse who also tried to fill the seat in the senate vacated by now Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Cayle Tern, who works in human services, and Andrea Valderrama, a policy director for ACLU of Oregon.
Precinct committee people will vote on the candidates and ballots will be tabulated on March 15. The results will be sent to Multnomah County commissioners, who will pick the person selected to fill out the remainder of Hernandez’s term for House District 47.
Last month a panel of lawmakers determined Hernandez created a hostile work environment for three women.
The third-term Democratic lawmaker, once considered a rising star of his party, had faced allegations of harassment for months. After an independent investigation, members of the House Conduct Committee determined he harassed and created a hostile workplace at the state Capitol for the three women.
High snowpack in Washington mountains following February storms
SEATTLE — Snowpack in the mountains of Washington state is high and experts say that’s good news for agricultural and other interests that rely on spring melt off.
As of March 2, snowpack in the Olympics stood at 164 percent of normal. Much of the central Cascades were at 145 percent of normal, and the eastern slopes of the Cascades were at 123 percent of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which tracks snowpack under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A healthy snowpack could also mitigate wildfires
KING reports it was the summers following some of the lowest snowpacks recorded in 2014 and 2015 that saw record fire seasons in the state as measured by acres burned.
This is not a record winter, but it’s a good one, according to Nick Bond, a climatologist for Washington.
“It’s up there. It’s up there in the upper 15 or 20 percent, especially in Washington state,” Bond said.
Bond said the state can credit La Niña, the temperature shift moving cooler ocean water toward the eastern half of the pacific around the equator, which typically makes our winters cooler and wetter.
Bond said La Niña’s effects don’t really kick in until January, and most of the snow the state received came in February, which weather statistics show was the snowiest February in 20 years.
Man seriously injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE — A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday, police said.
Seattle police received reports of gunfire around 5:30 a.m. on Midvale Avenue North, the Seattle Times reported. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon. Officers later found two vehicles and a nearby building were also damaged by gunfire, police said.
No further information was immediately available.