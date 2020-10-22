Man gets 10 years for arson in fire west of Eugene
MAPLETON, Ore. — A man who started a fire west of Eugene near Mapleton in August will serve 10 years in prison.
Elias Pendergrass, of Mapleton was sentenced ednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree arson, KCBY-TV reported.
The district attorney’s office said Pendergrass must also complete three years of post-prison supervision after his release.
He will also have to pay restitution, with the amount to be determined in the next six months.
The Sweet Creek Fire sparked an evacuation notice in late August and grew to hundreds of acres before it was contained.
IDFG reports three moose poached in west-central Idaho
CASCADE, Idaho — Three bull moose were illegally shot and killed in Valley County in west-central Idaho, Idaho officials say, and a fourth bull moose was shot at but apparently not injured.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game this week said a large bull moose was killed west of Smiths Ferry sometime between Oct. 10 and Saturday.
Officials are investigating and offering a reward.
Officials said two other moose were shot and killed by hunters on Friday who said they mistook them for elk, then reported the mistake to authorities.
The region “has a low density of moose,” said Hollie Miyasaki, a moose biologist with Fish and Game. “Illegally killing three moose in an area where we don’t have a large enough population to have a hunt could have a negative impact on this population of moose.”
Bighorn sheep in Washington tests positive for pneumonia
YAKIMA — A bighorn sheep from the Cleman Mountain herd in central Washington has tested positive for a lethal disease, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said this week.
A hunter in the area saw a dead lamb and other lambs that were acting lethargic. Upon investigation, biologists found a dead lamb and were able to collect samples for testing. That test came back positive for the bacteria that causes pneumonia in wild bighorn populations, the agency said.
The department will monitor the herd and collect lung and nasal swab samples from any animals harvested during this season’s remaining special permit hunts. More samples will help the department determine the extent of the disease outbreak in the Cleman Mountain herd.
The bacteria is usually fatal across a significant portion of the herd, the agency said. There is no treatment for wild bighorn sheep, and no preventative vaccine.
Past pneumonia outbreaks among bighorn sheep in Washington and other parts of the western United States have been linked to contact between wild sheep and domestic sheep or goats that carry Mycoplasma but are unaffected by the bacteria.
Washington authorities investigate woman’s fatal stabbing
SHORELINE, Wash. — King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 25-year-old woman in Shoreline, according to a spokesperson.
The Seattle Times reported Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said a woman called 911 just before 9 p.m. Monday and reported she had found a woman in a pool of blood in a parking lot on Aurora Avenue North.
Shoreline police officers arrived and rendered aid, but the woman died at the scene, Abbott said.
On Tuesday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Azhane Mitchell and determined she died from multiple stab wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Seattle suburb
SEATTLE — A 58-year-old man was killed by a driver in a hit-and-run Tuesday night in Lake City, according to Seattle police.
Police went to the 3000 block of 127th Avenue Northeast at about 10:45 p.m. after a passerby called 911 to report that an injured man was lying in the road. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Evidence at the scene indicates the man was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle, Seattle police said.
Man offers to help woman find her car, then steals it, police say
SEATTLE — A 51-year-old Seattle man was arrested Tuesday after he offered to help a woman find her car in a Lacey parking lot, then he stole the car, according to police and the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers ultimately took the man into custody in Tumwater. In addition to auto theft, the man was booked on suspicion of DUI and eluding police, Trooper Ryan Burke said.
At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman was looking for her vehicle in the Fred Meyer shopping center parking lot off Sleater Kinney Road, Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.
The man then approached the woman to help. He used her key fob — an electronic device used to lock and unlock car doors — and triggered it so that it set off the car horn. He then found her vehicle and drove off with it, Barnes said.