College teacher accused of sexually abusing 20 students
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Hillsboro man who formerly worked as a driving instructor at Portland Community College has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing 20 girls or women who took his course.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Paul Burdick was arrested Thursday. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said allegations against Burdick range from 2012 to 2018, while he was an instructor at the college’s Rock Creek campus. Deputy Brian van Kleef said investigators believe there may be more victims.
Burdick is accused of groping driving students during practice or test drives.
Burdick is being held on $150,000 bail at the Washington County Jail on accusations of third-degree sexual abuse.
Second large earthquake in a week hits off Oregon coast
COOS BAY, Ore. — An underwater earthquake with an initial 5.9 magnitude has struck off the southern Oregon coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday that no tsunami is expected from the quake, which happened about 180 miles from land at a depth of 7 miles. There were no reports of damage or injuries.
The larger quake happened around 8 a.m. in the same area in which a 6.3-magnitude temblor struck Aug. 29, less than a week ago. The larger quake Thursday was preceded by one with an initial 3.8 magnitude.
The earthquakes off the coast of Coos Bay are being caused by slipping along an offshore fault that has nothing to do with the more well-known Cascadia fault, which is believed to be overdue for a major Pacific Northwest earthquake.
Wildlife agents kill black bear in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana wildlife managers have killed a black bear that had been running around residential areas on the south side of Billings.
The Billings Gazette reported the bear was on the run for a little more than an hour after the Billings Police Department was first called about it at 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police received multiple calls about the bear’s activity. No injuries to people or pets were reported.
Billings police Sgt. Glenn Gunther said there were concerns from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about problems the animal could create in a residential area in daylight. So the decision was made to shoot the bear, which occurred at 5:10 a.m.
DNA in 2010 rape case leads to arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A DNA analysis of a sexual assault kit from a 2010 rape case in Vancouver has led to an arrest.
The Columbian reported Tewodros Gebremeskel of Vancouver appeared in court Wednesday on suspicion of rape. Bail was set at $100,000.
An affidavit of probable cause says on Sept. 2, 2010, a Vancouver police officer responded to a report of a woman screaming.
The affidavit says the woman reported she was walking when she noticed a minivan following her. In a nearby park, the affidavit says a man from the van caught her and sexually assaulted her.
In 2018, contents of the sexual assault exam were analyzed by Utah-based Sorenson Forensics. A male DNA profile was developed and sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory, where it was compared with profiles in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.
In March, the affidavit says, the analysis produced a match with Gebremeskel.
Judge rules vineyard’s lawsuit against pot operation can proceed
SALEM, Ore. — A federal judge has ruled that a vineyard has plausibly alleged harm from a neighboring marijuana operation and may proceed with a racketeering lawsuit against it.
The Capital Press reported U.S. Senior District Judge Anna Brown denied the marijuana-growing neighbor’s motion to dismiss the complaint. She found that Momtazi Vineyard has legal standing under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act to pursue the case.
The judge said the vineyard has plausibly claimed under the act that it’s suffered a “concrete financial loss” because a customer canceled an order over fears the grapes were contaminated with the smell of marijuana.
Sheriff: Son fatally shot during altercation with father
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a man was shot and killed during an argument with his father in southern Oregon.
Police said the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday west of Grants Pass for a report of shots fired.
Police said deputies found 41-year-old Ivan J. Nutting Jr. dead inside the residence with gunshot wounds.
Police said initial investigation indicates Nutting argued and had a physical altercation with his father Ivan Nutting Sr., who wrestled a rifle away from his son and shots were fired.
Local news media reported court records indicate that Nutting Jr. had a long criminal record and had been a convicted sex offender since 2003. In August, Nutting Jr. was arrested for failure to register his address as a sex offender.