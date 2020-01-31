Report: 2018 was Idaho’s worst year for suicides
BOISE — A report has revealed that Idaho saw its worst suicide rate in 2018.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed 418 people died by suicide in 2018, a rate of 23.8 for every 100,000 people, Boise State Public Radio reported Tuesday.
Idaho had the fifth highest suicide rate in the country in 2017.
The suicide rate in teens, young adults, American Indians and older people in Idaho increased considerably between 2014 and 2018, the report said.
State-by-state numbers have not yet been released for 2018, but neighboring states have also seen increasing rates in recent years, officials said.
The Idaho health department has considered multiple initiatives to combat the increase.
The state recently announced a partnership between the department and a statewide suicide hotline to help streamline crisis intervention efforts for people at risk, Republican Gov. Brad Little said.
Brent Hill says he won’t seek reelection
BOISE — Republican Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill said Thursday he won’t seek reelection.
Hill has served in the Idaho Senate for 19 years, more than half of that as Senate president pro tempore. He served under four governors.
The retired accountant from Rexburg said he plans to more fully enjoy spending time with his wife and 20 grandchildren.
Hill’s term ends in November.
Car collides with school bus, killing two
BILLINGS, Mont. — Two people were killed after the car they were in collided with a school bus on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana, Rosebud County officials said.
No one on the bus was seriously injured.
The crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. Thursday on snowy U.S. Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland, Sheriff Allen Fulton said.
The victims were adults from Montana, but their names were being withheld until family members could be notified, Fulton said.
The bus driver, a bus monitor and a student were taken for medical treatment, but Fulton told the Billings Gazette his understanding was that it was precautionary.
The bus was from Busby, on the western side of the reservation, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Scott McDermott told the Associated Press.
McDermott was still investigating the crash Thursday afternoon and declined to release information about how it occurred.
Proposed legislation would make it easier to get healthcare in rural Idaho
BOISE — Idaho residents in rural areas would have easier access to healthcare under proposed legislation that moved to the full House on Thursday.
The House Health and Welfare Committee approved the legislation that deletes a requirement that two-way audio and visual be used.
Backers said the legislation will allow residents in rural areas with poor cellphone and internet service to more easily communicate with doctors using email and other methods.
Those opposed said the new system does not create enough of a patient-doctor relationship to provide good medical care.
Vancouver may build two new schools
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two new elementary schools may be built in Vancouver.
The Columbian reported the school district announced it could construct the proposed downtown Vancouver Innovation, Technology and Arts Elementary School and a new elementary school. The final decision will be up to the school board.
New enrollment projections by demographer E.D. Hovee and Co. show enrollment stabilizing or growing in Vancouver Public Schools. Projections suggest district elementary-school enrollment will be 10,494 by 2025, up from 10,386 students in October 2018. Overall enrollment at the school district is about 23,000 students.
To accommodate the expected enrollment while cutting into overcrowding, the district could build both schools to accommodate 300 students each. The estimated combined budget for both smaller schools is $70 million.
State to assist in investigation of missing Montana girl found dead
BILLINGS, Mont. — The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation has agreed to assist with and review the investigation into the death of Selena Not Afraid of Hardin, who reportedly walked away from an Interstate 90 rest stop on New Year’s Day.
The 16-year-old’s body was found Jan. 20 less than a mile from the rest stop between Billings and Hardin. A woman who was with her reported Not Afraid had walked into a field while they waited for a ride to Hardin. An autopsy found she died of hypothermia. Toxicology tests are still pending.
Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid asked for the state’s help Jan. 23, but Attorney General Tim Fox said Monday a law enforcement agency would have to make the request.
Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair requested the state’s help on Tuesday, the Billings Gazette reported.