Four people stabbed at large party northeast of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Authorities say a Lynden man was arrested after four men were stabbed at a large party northeast of Bellingham in Everson.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Antonio Santiago Vazquez into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault with a knife and second-degree assault, The Bellingham Herald reported.
Deputies and police officers from Everson and Sumas responded at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday and found a party with “several hundred” people in attendance was being held at the Glen Echo Community Center, according to the sheriff’s office.
A fight had broken out involving “numerous” people and Santiago Vasquez reportedly left the scene in a car, the sheriff’s office said.
Four men were stabbed and two of them had “serious, life-threatening injuries” while the other two had injuries that were less severe, the sheriff’s office said. All were taken to a local hospital.
Deputies arrested Santiago Lopez near Lynden without incident. It wasn’t immediately known if Santiago Vazquez has a lawyer to comment on the case.
According to the Glen Echo Community Club website, the facility cautions renters to adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines but says it is not responsible for illness if guidelines are broken.
Police in Portland suburb expanding body camera program
TIGARD, Ore. — Police in the Portland suburb of Tigard have announced the expansion of their body-worn camera program.
The Tigard Police Department says all its officers will have the cameras in the next month, KPTV reported.
Police said city council recently gave approval to the body camera expansion and that the department has been researching the issue for the last couple years.
Tigard police said the department had dash cameras and limited body cameras for police dog handlers, traffic officers, community service officers and school resource officers for more than 10 years, but those systems are outdated, failing and need to be replaced.
The upgrade also includes new in-car video systems, Tasers, interview room technology and digital storage.
The 5-year contract for all of the equipment will cost an estimated $1.46 million, KATU reported. According to police, it will be paid for with existing funds from the police budget as well as with reserves from the city’s general fund.
The expansion proposal received unanimous support from both city council and the public safety advisory board, police said.
The body cameras will be the first technology to be implemented in the upgrade, police said.
New law blocks health mandates that affect businesses
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law a bill Friday that prohibits actions — such as those taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — that would affect the bottom line for businesses.
As a result of the new law, both Lewis and Clark and Gallatin counties said they could no longer enforce mask mandates.
“This bill effectively removes nearly 100 years of basic, preventative public health measures used to contain and help prevent the spread of infectious disease,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health in Helena.
While Gallatin County’s mask mandate is in effect at least through May 27, health officer Matt Kelly said the health department can no longer enforce it.
“Passage of the bill has created widespread confusion and uncertainty about impacts and the intention of the legislature, in large part because the bill’s proponents didn’t engage public health or county attorneys about the bill or its effect on the public health,” Kelly said.
Businesses are still allowed to enforce their own requirements.
Both Niemann and Kelly urged residents to continue wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We are not out of danger yet,” Niemann said. “We still have cases happening every single day, and several of the COVID-19 variants are present in our community. We urge community members to practice personal responsibility. It will take all of us working together to get through this.”
The legislation was among numerous bills the Republican majority passed in response to public health orders, such as business capacity limits and reduced operating hours, issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.