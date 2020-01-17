Man dies in avalanche near Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho — Authorities say one person was killed in an avalanche in central Idaho on Wednesday afternoon.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, 50-year-old Kirk Douglas Rongen of Jerome, was snowmobiling with another person near Ketchum when the slide occurred.
The sheriff’s office said dispatchers received a report of the avalanche at about 3:30 p.m., and emergency search and rescue crews from a number of agencies responded. The other snowmobiler escaped the avalanche and began searching for Rongen, using Rongen’s transponder to locate him in the snow.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said the second snowmobiler was able to clear the ice and snow away from Rongen’s face, but emergency workers were unable to revive Rongen and he died at the scene.
Idaho highway closed following multi-vehicle crash; 33 injured
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho highway will remain closed as law enforcement works to clean up spilled diesel fuel from a multi-vehicle crash that left 33 people injured, police said.
The crash involved a bus carrying 30 of its employees Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20, Idaho National Laboratory officials said.
A fuel tanker, two government vehicles and two private vehicles were also involved in the crash, authorities said.
Thirty-three people were taken to the Central Facilities Area Medical Dispensary and all injuries appeared to be minor and not life-threatening, laboratory officials said.
The crash happened after Brenda Deans, 64, stopped while traveling west on the highway in an area of low visibility and Miles Muir, 34, driving the bus and stopped behind her, Idaho State Police said.
David Taylor, 62, was driving a semi truck hauling a diesel fuel tanker and was unable to stop, striking the bus, which struck Deans’ car, authorities said.
The fuel tank was punctured and spilled about 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel, authorities said.
Woman charged in slaying case pleads not guilty
SPOKANE — A Coeur d’Alene woman charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of an elderly Hope resident has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to stand trial in June.
Police said Judith Carpenter, 57, shot 79-year-old Shirley Ramey at point-blank range in Ramey’s home in 2017. Carpenter pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge earlier this week, the Spokesman-Review reported Thursday, and a trial has been scheduled for June 9.
Investigators had few leads in Ramey’s death for two years, until a federal database of guns and bullets used in crimes allegedly connected the killing with a gun seized from Carpenter in what police said was a road rage incident the day of the shooting. Carpenter was arrested in August 2019, and court hearings in the case have been delayed multiple times while attorneys awaited the results of a mental health evaluation.
Two people found burned near hop yard were homicide victims
YAKIMA — Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice announced Wednesday that a woman and man whose bodies were found partially burned near a Moxee area hop yard earlier this month died from internal trauma.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported the deaths of Alyson Harris, 32, and Miguel Martinez-Vasquez, 24, are classified as homicides.
Curtis has not released the exact manner of death at the request of Yakima County sheriff’s detectives, who are investigating.
The bodies were found burned about 6 miles east of Moxee on Jan. 7. Curtis said they were identified based on tattoos. Yakima police said the pair was reported missing Dec. 21.
Martinez-Vasquez was on pretrial release on robbery and theft charges when he was reported missing.