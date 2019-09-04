Hiker dies during solo day hike in Cascades
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.— Officials say a 19-year-old man fell to his death during a solo day hike in the Cascade Mountains.
Kittitas County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that Sean Mortensen of Spokane appeared to have fallen 150 feet down a steep slope in the area of Three Queens, local news media reported.
Last week, Mortensen had hiked into the Spectacle Lake area with his brother and another friend. On Friday morning, he told his brother he was going on a day hike northeast of the lake and would return in a few hours. When he didn’t return, his brother and friend began to search the area, and hiked out the next morning to the trailhead to get help.
A Navy search-and-rescue helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was part of the search effort throughout the weekend.
Father arrested in death of son
DAMASCUS, Ore. — A 69-year-old man was arrested Sunday after authorities say he killed his adult son during an altercation at their home south of Gresham.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Jason Fuller was shot in the chest and someone called 911 just after 10 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.
William Fuller was arrested without incident and jailed on suspicion of murder and unlawful use of a weapon. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.
The sheriff’s office said deputies seized several guns from the Damascus home.
The agency hasn’t released any specific information on what led to the shooting.
Detectives are still investigating.
Nestlé to lay off dozens in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore.— Nestlé officials say it plans to lay off 53 Portland employees beginning Nov. 1 as part of a broad restructuring of its frozen foods organization.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the company notified state officials of the layoffs in a letter dated Monday, Labor Day.
Nestlé human resources director Penny Finley wrote that the entire facility will be closed, and all employees at the facility will be affected.
In May, Nestlé told Bloomberg that it would lay off 4,000 U.S. workers in its frozen pizza and ice cream organizations.
The company said it was shifting from direct delivery to grocery stores to a warehouse model.
The Nestlé site closing in northeast Portland serves both Nestlé USA and Nestlé Dryer’s Ice Cream.
Nestlé didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday seeking additional details.
Former Idaho governor Otter joins lobbying firm
BOISE — Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has joined the lobbying firm Sullivan & Reberger, but he says he won’t be doing any lobbying.
Otter will be of counsel at the firm, maintaining an office at its downtown Boise headquarters. He told the Idaho Press that he’s steering clear of lobbying because he’s never felt comfortable being a “hired gun.” Instead, the firm says, his role will include advising business and industry associations on navigating state, regional and federal processes and opportunities.
The firm’s clients include the Idaho School Boards Association, the prison health care contractor Corizon, Blue Cross of Idaho, payday lending company Moneytree Inc., Anheuser-Busch and the Idaho Associated General Contractors.
Otter said he’ll be working part-time. He also serves on three corporate boards and is considering a fourth.
Report of cougar closes forest at Oregon State University
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University was forced to close one of its research forests following a report of a cougar in the area.
Local news media reported Monday the Oregon Department of Forestry and Wildlife was conducting a search for the animal in the Dunn Forest using scent-sniffing dogs.
Officials say a visitor reported encountering the cougar Saturday in the forest about 9 miles from the university campus in Corvallis.
No injuries were reported.
Oregon police report three shootings in one week at house
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say the wounding of a man at an Oregon house was the third shooting in a week at the same location.
Local news media reported the man checked himself into a Portland hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday.
The Portland Police Bureau said no one was hurt when shots were fired into the home Saturday.
Police say officers also responded to a report of a shooting at the house Aug. 27, but found no victims.
Authorities say the man shot Sunday was interviewed at the hospital and the investigation led to the house.
Police said all the shootings are related to the same home, but could not identify shooters or targets of the attacks.
Neighbors said there was gun violence on the street earlier this year.