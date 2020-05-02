Groups seek injunction to stop Idaho transgender sports ban
BOISE — Two civil rights groups that filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports have asked for a preliminary injunction to prevent the law from taking effect July 1.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the request Thursday to stop what is the first such law in the nation.
The law, “if not preliminarily enjoined before tryouts begin in August, will bar this subset of Idaho women and girls from school sports this fall,” the groups wrote.
The groups filed the lawsuit last month, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy.
The ban applies to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. A girls’ or women’s team will not be open to transgender students who identify as female.
Backers said the law, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, is needed because transgender female athletes have physical advantages.
The Idaho attorney general’s office declined to comment Friday.
Man wounded in gang shootout flees hospital emergency room
PARKLAND, Wash. — A man wounded in a gang-related shootout escaped from a hospital during a “commotion” in an emergency room, police said.
“A group of people showed up, there was a commotion,” at St. Joseph Medical Center “and he took off,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Investigators believe at least two suspected gang members were involved in the shooting, and the man who fled the emergency room had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the News Tribune reported. The other person was not injured, authorities said.
The melee broke out around 4 p.m. Thursday in Parkland, about 40 miles south of Seattle, deputies said.
The uninjured suspect ran several blocks before pointing a gun at Central Pierce firefighters who were leaving their station in response to the gunfire, Troyer said.
That suspect was tracked and pursued by a police dog, but escaped, authorities said. The neighborhood was placed on lockdown during the search for the suspect.
The sheriff’s department, the gang unit and the FBI are investigating.
Yakima police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing case
YAKIMA — A man was arrested in Yakima, after detectives believe he was involved in a fatal stabbing last week, authorities said.
The Yakima Police Department found Francis M. Gallagher, 73, with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m. on April 22, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Officers performed first aid on Gallagher and transported him to a local hospital where he later died, Capt. Jay Seely said.
The suspect was booked into the Yakima County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, Seely said. He is expected to make a preliminary court appearance Friday.
Police detectives arrested the suspect after interviewing several people who were in Gallagher’s apartment when the stabbing occurred, police said.
The Herald-Republic typically does not publish suspects’ names until prosecutors have filed charges.
Butte shooting suspect is possible Billings homicide suspect
BUTTE, Mont. — A man who was arrested after a shooting in Butte was driving a “vehicle of interest” in a weekend shooting death in Billings, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said Friday.
A 26-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds near a Butte skate park shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. Witnesses described the vehicle the suspect was driving and he was arrested a short time later, Lester said.
The extent of the Butte victim’s injuries has not been released.
The 21-year-old Billings man who was arrested after the Butte shooting was driving a pickup truck believed to have been driven by the suspect in a fatal shooting in Billings, Wooley said. Micah Aaron Myron, 50, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest Sunday night.
The name of the suspect or any potential charges he faces have not been released.
Alaska Airlines to require passengers to wear masks
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines says passengers will soon need to wear face masks on flights because of the threat from coronavirus.
In a statement Friday, the Seattle-based airline said face masks will be mandatory beginning May 11. And employees who can’t maintain 6 feet of distance between passengers and other employees will also be required to wear masks.
Alaska said the face mask requirement is one of many safety measures it has taken during the coronavirus pandemic, including more frequent cleaning on flights of places like tray tables and lavatories, and blocking middle seats on large aircraft and aisle seats on small planes through May.