Public health officers under stress from COVID-19 pandemic
YAKIMA — Public health officials throughout the state have resigned or been fired in recent weeks as coronavirus case counts reach record highs.
Experts say many in the profession are facing mounting political pressure and exhaustion from dealing with the pandemic.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported vacancies for health officials are growing, with spots open in Yakima, Walla Walla, Spokane, Whatcom, Lewis, Mason, Chelan-Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Spokane County’Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was fired in early November. Lutz released a statement saying he believes his termination was politically motivated in retaliation for unpopular COVID-19 decisions.
Meghan DeBolt, director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, resigned in October.
Some officials are leaving for personal reasons, among them State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy, who plans to step down later this year. In her departure announcement, she said she wants to focus on being a mom, improve her health and reconnect with friends and family.
In the Tri-Cities, a change.org petition seeks to oust health officer Dr. Amy Person, who remains in office.
Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said she’s been disheartened by the treatment of public health leaders throughout this crisis as they’ve sought to keep their communities safe.
Nearly 50 cats removed from Central Washington home
YAKIMA — Dozens of cats have been removed from a Yakima County residence in the second large-scale hoarding situation in the the county in the past month.
A county animal control officer sent Nov. 4 to an elderly homeowner’s residence helped remove 47 live cats, 12 carcasses, and multiple remains “only identifiable as feline anatomy,” the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
The residence is slated for demolition to make way for an ongoing economic development project. Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal rescue nonprofit located near Monroe, moved the 47 cats to the organization’s cat sanctuary, where they are being treated for lung infections and other ailments.
Cats in need of medical care will be placed with people who foster them, while healthy cats will be available for adoption soon, Pasado’s said.
The response in the county comes after another cat hoarding situation in October, also with an elderly homeowner, where responders removed 30 cats.
Two suspects arrested after man fatally shot during robbery
FIFE, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood in Fife.
KING5 News reported officers responded after receiving reports of “multiple shots being fired” just after 6 p.m., according to a statement from Fife police.
Police say at least two suspects followed the victim home from work. When he got out of his vehicle and was approaching his residence, the two suspects robbed him.
“The victim and the two suspects exchanged gunfire and the victim was mortally wounded,” police said. “The two suspects then fled the area.”
When officers arrived, a Good Samaritan was performing CPR on the man who was shot. First responders continued medical aid, but the man died at the scene, police said.
One suspect was arrested for investigation of murder. A second suspect is being treated at an Auburn hospital.
Montana Lottery won’t appeal rejection of sport betting rule
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Montana Lottery has decided not to appeal a judge’s ruling that allows businesses without alcoholic beverage licenses to offer sports betting, lottery spokesperson Jennifer McKee said.
“Removing one section of just one part of our licensing requirements doesn’t meaningfully disrupt the entire foundation,” McKee told the Billings Gazette.
The Montana Legislature authorized sports wagering in 2019. The Montana Lottery set rules for businesses that could offer sports betting and required that they have an alcohol beverage license.
Under Montana law, businesses must have an alcoholic beverage license before offering video gambling machines, live card games and sports pool boards.
Attorney Lyndon Scheveck filed the lawsuit over the sports wagering rules through a Billings investment company called Arete Group. He has said he hopes to open a business that offers sports betting.
Former church leader sentenced to 125 years for rape
EUGENE, Ore. — A former music ministry leader at a Eugene church has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for rape of a child.
Edward Thompson’s jury trial was held Nov. 3 through Nov. 10, KEZI-TV reported. The guilty verdict was unanimous.
Thompson was convicted on four counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and five counts of first-degree sex abuse. Thompson has been in custody since August 2018 when he was accused of abusing a child he babysat. Court documents said the abuse happened between 2012 and 2018.