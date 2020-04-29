Washington attorney general orders Seattle business to stop selling virus ‘vaccine’
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sent a letter warning a Seattle-based business to halt selling a so-called COVID-19 “vaccine.”
Ferguson said in a news release Tuesday that if the company, North Coast Biologics, or its owner, Johnny T. Stine, don’t stop making false or unsupported claims about the product, they could be sued under the state Consumer Protection Act.
In a post on Facebook, Stine claims to have developed a “vaccine” that has made him immune to COVID-19, and offers it for $400.
Ferguson said no effective treatment or vaccine for COVID-19 has been identified.
In a post on the company’s Facebook page, it says the vaccine is no longer available because of a “cease and desist” letter from the AG.
The Associated Press has emailed Stine seeking comment.
“Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Ferguson said. “Scammers take advantage of fear and uncertainty to make you go against your better judgment.”
Family searches for man’s body after car crashes into Washington river
TUKWILA, Wash. — The family of a man missing since a car crashed into a river south of Seattle is asking for help finding his body.
The family of 19-year-old Dupree Pickett believes he drowned, local news media reported. Searches of the Duwamish River conducted Thursday and Friday came up empty.
Another man who was in the car was rescued and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Pickett’s cousin Latanya Jones said it is up to the family and volunteers to continue the search. She said he was the “life of the party” and the family just wants to have a proper burial.
Jones and other family members are hoping to have a proper burial once his body is found, she said.
Oregon house fire kills four
SWEET HOME, Ore. — Four people died Tuesday morning in a house fire in Sweet Home, authorities say.
A passerby reported the blaze and tried to alert the people inside, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the center of the home and fought the blaze from the outside, Sweet Home Fire Chief Dave Barringer said. Firefighters later entered the home and found four people dead.
Barringer said authorities were trying to learn the relationship between the people who were killed.
The blaze took about 15 minutes to extinguish, Barringer said, and the home was a total loss. Barringer didn’t know whether it had smoke alarms.
The fire is under investigation.
Montana woman dies after being shocked with stun gun
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman has died after a law enforcement officer shocked her with a stun gun in response to her threatening officers with a knife, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of an agitated woman who was yelling and damaging an apartment Sunday night. The woman threatened to hurt officers with the knife, but later put it down.
As an officer attempted to enter the apartment, she picked the knife up and came toward the officer, who deployed his stun gun, Lester told the Montana Standard.
The woman was taken to the hospital, still in an agitated state, but she later lost consciousness and efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, Lester said.
The woman’s name was being withheld until family members could be notified. An autopsy was planned.
Authorities arrest teen in fatal shooting
SEATTLE — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after an argument Friday inside a SeaTac convenience store continued outside and ended with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who was in his car, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.
The SeaTac boy was arrested Saturday at his apartment near the 7-Eleven store, where the shooting happened, says a probable-cause statement. The teen remains in custody at the King County Youth Services Center, the Seattle Times reported.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Fernando Arias and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Someone called 911 at 12:19 a.m. Friday and reported hearing gunshots. Deputies found Arias dead in his car.
The store’s video-surveillance footage showed the man who was killed in an argument with three other men in the store and in the parking lot, the statement says.
Detectives recognized the 16-year-old in the footage and interviewed someone who saw the 16-year-old shoot the man, according to the statement.
The probable-cause statement notes that the 16-year-old was convicted of manslaughter in January 2019 and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.