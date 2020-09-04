Dad, stepmom charged in connection with death of 9-year-old
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Prosecutors have charged an Idaho stepmom with murder and her husband with felony injury to a child after police say emergency responders found a 9-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing in the family’s Meridian home Tuesday night.
The child, Emrik Osuna, was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital, the Ada County Coroner said.
Online court records show Monique Desiree Osuna, whom police say is the child’s stepmom, has been charged with murder and the child’s father, Erik Osuna, has been charged with injury to a child and infliction of great bodily harm. Neither of them have had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records show the Ada County Public Defender’s office has been assigned to handle their cases but don’t list a specific attorney. The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Emergency medical responders were called to the home Tuesday after someone reported the child wasn’t breathing. Police were brought in to assist, and the Meridian Police Department said in a press release that the child appeared to show signs of abuse.
Three other children in the home, ages 9, 4 and 4 months, were placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Search for missing 2-year-old boy continues in Eagle
BOISE — Authorities are still searching for a 2-year-old boy who went missing near Boise Wednesday, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The toddler, Rory Pope, was last seen just after noon in an Eagle subdivision. Law enforcement officers from several agencies have been searching the neighborhood while dive teams searched nearby ponds. A local water search and rescue expert, Gene Ralston, was using a remote controlled sonar device to search near where the child was last seen, the sheriff’s office said. Police were also collecting footage from neighbors’ security cameras for clues.
The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play in the toddler’s disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
Fire near Yakima grows to 52,000 acres, threatens 900 homes
YAKIMA — A wildfire burning near Yakima has grown to an estimated 52,000 acres and residents of about 900 homes are under evacuation orders.
The Evans Canyon Fire, north of the town of Naches, has destroyed five homes.
Fire information officer Roland Emetaz said Thursday the fire is not contained.
The fire started Monday afternoon in the Wenas Valley and grew quickly in high winds. The 900 homes under evacuation orders are north of Naches and Selah.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon is closed. People are advised to use Interstate 82.
Man who fatally shot manager at workplace pleads guilty
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Woodburn man accused of fatally shooting his former boss pleaded guilty to the killing Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.
Camilo Santiago-Santiago, 25, was convicted of killing Carl Hellinger, 36, at Heritage Specialty Foods in 2019, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Hellinger was a manager at the food processing facility, and Santiago-Santiago had recently been fired from his job there.
Clackamas County prosecutor Chris Owen said Santiago-Santiago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He received a life sentence with a 25-year minimum.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Santiago-Santiago entered the building on the morning of Nov. 15, walked down a hallway and entered an office where Hellinger was working. He fired a handgun at Hellinger eight times, Owen said. Hellinger died at the scene.
“It was completely senseless,” Owen said.
According to court records, Santiago-Santiago then drove away. Police chased him into a dead-end street in Woodburn where he barricaded himself in his car. He was arrested after a 40-minute standoff with police.
Montana man pays $585 fine for burning family’s Trump flags
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Montana man was fined for taking flags in support of President Donald Trump from the porch of a home and burning them.
Eric Herrera, 52, paid a $585 fine for misdemeanor criminal mischief, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Herrera knew the family and the incident was not a random act.
Herrera went into the family’s yard in Three Forks around 11 p.m. Aug. 10 and removed the Trump flags from the front porch, police said.
Herrera took the flags about 30 feet from the house and set them on fire with a lighter, Gootkin said.
The family reported the burning to the sheriff’s office and identified Herrera.
Deputies issued the criminal mischief citation Aug. 12.