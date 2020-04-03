Glacier National Park awards shuttle transportation contract
KALISPELL, Mont. — Glacier National Park awarded a new labor services contract to provide drivers, dispatchers and supervisors for the park’s shuttle service.
LC Staffing of Kalispell received the contract for as much as two years to staff the park’s 35-bus fleet taking visitors along Going-to-the-Sun Road, the Daily Inter Lake reported.
LC Staffing has recruited and employed park shuttle drivers since 2009, Glacier Chief of Facilities Management Jim Foster said in a statement.
LC Staffing partnered with Flathead County beginning in 2010 to procure seasonal drivers to operate the vans and buses.
The company will now work directly with the park.
The Flathead County Board of County Commissioners voted in late 2019 to terminate the county’s longstanding public transportation partnership with the park, prompting Glacier officials to find shuttle operation assistance elsewhere.
The commissioners said a lack of funding from the park was a contributing factor among concerns about shuttle maintenance and rider safety.
Man in Oregon prison for manslaughter dies
ONTARIO, Ore. — A 73-year-old man who was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution for manslaughter has died, officials said.
The Oregon Department of Corrections said Thursday that Steven Paul Merry died Wednesday evening in the prison infirmary, where he’s been in hospice care since January.
The Oregon State Police have been notified per standard procedure.
Merry was arrested in 2015 following the shooting death of 29-year-old Justin Davis, KVAL-TV reported.
Court records show Merry pleaded not guilty to a murder charge initially and then pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January 2017.
Police launch homicide investigation after body found
EVERETT, Wash. — A homicide investigation was launched by the Everett Police Department after a body was found in Skagit County.
Police believe Howard Benzel, 67, of Mukilteo was killed over the weekend after visiting a tenant he was renting to in Everett, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.
The wife of the landlord went looking for her overdue husband Saturday after he went to check on one of their commercial properties, the Everett Daily Herald previously reported.
The woman told authorities that her husband’s truck and cellphone were outside and she saw a tenant cleaning up drops of blood outside their rental property. She told dispatchers that she believed the tenant had killed her husband after being told his lease was not going to be renewed.
A passerby reported Benzel’s remains near Highway 9 between Highway 534 and Big Lake Boulevard, authorities said.
The Snohomish County medical examiner’s office identified Benzel.
The suspect, who is 40, was not identified.
Washington man killed in parking dispute
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 27-year-old Lynnwood-area man has been charged with second-degree murder, accused by Snohomish County prosecutors of fatally shooting a man after a fight over parking.
Alex Valdovinos was arrested Saturday after witnesses identified him as the person who fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle from his porch, killing DeMarcus Bell, 36, of Tacoma, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff and Medical Examiner’s offices.
Valdovinos remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, the Seattle Times reported.
Parking had become a contentious issue with neighbors complaining that Valdovinos’ visitors took up multiple parking spaces, says a probable-cause statement.
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, two men associated with a house nearby went to Valdovinos’ house and complained, according to the probable cause statement. Two groups of men fought and one man fell off the porch and broke his leg. He was pulled inside the house and that’s when Valdovinos is accused of firing into the air, breaking up the fight, according to the statement.
As men, including Bell, were returning to the neighboring house, the statement says Valdovinos fired three or four more shots. Bell was struck in the back of the head and collapsed in the driveway. He died at the scene.
Police arrest woman in connection with man’s murder at hotel
TIGARD, Ore. — A woman has been arrested in Washington in connection with the murder of an Oregon man, nearly a month after he was found dead in a Tigard, Ore., hotel room.
Danielle Morin, 46, was arrested north of Seattle in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., on Wednesday, and is awaiting extradition to Oregon, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
She is suspected of killing Brian Lowes of Nehalem, Ore. Lowes, 61, checked into the Embassy Suites hotel March 6 and was found dead in a hotel room a few hours later from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police would not say whether Morin and Lowes knew each other or what led to the shooting.