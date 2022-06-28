Police: Eight wounded in shooting after music event in Tacoma
TACOMA — Eight people were wounded in a shooting after a music event and five people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents here over the weekend.
Tacoma Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said in a statement that at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, people called 911 reporting shots fired and cars fleeing in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way.
Arriving officers described a chaotic scene with a large crowd, she said. Eight victims between the ages of 17 and 22 were taken to hospitals, The Seattle Times reported. All were in stable condition, Haddow said.
An argument had broken out in an alley behind the venue and shots were fired, Haddow said. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects.
The incident happened about 20 minutes after the ending of a hip-hop dance party and concert, which was put on by Project X Parties and the artist “Sol. Luna,” according to the artist’s manager Juan Cornell.
In a separate incident, Haddow said five people were shot at a home in Tacoma Sunday night. A 38-year-old man who lived at the home was pronounced dead in the backyard and the others were taken to hospitals, she said.
Haddow said one of the men who was shot was arrested on a murder charge and two counts of assault. All parties involved in the incident are believed to have known each other, she said.
I-84 reopens in Columbia River Gorge after crash, fuel spill
TROUTDALE, Ore. — State transportation officials closed Interstate 84 Monday between Troutdale and The Dalles in Oregon along the Columbia River for hours Monday because of a crash that resulted in a fire and fuel spill.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the incident at about 7 a.m. Monday near the Bonneville Dam included a semi-truck hauling a crane boom and a flatbed trailer that crashed into the median barrier and spilled an estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil and antifreeze. The eastbound lanes of I-84 reopened before 3 p.m. and the westbound lanes were back open before 4 p.m. Monday.
The crash moved median barriers into the other lanes, which had to be resituated with heavy equipment, transportation officials said. In addition, crews cleaned up fuel and debris that spread across all lanes, which was shown in photos posted on Twitter by transportation officials.
Transportation crews will continue to make minor road repairs in that area in the coming days. It was unclear if there were any environmental effects from the fuel, oila and antifreeze spill.
Air Force ROTC cadet dies in Idaho training accident
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — An Air Force ROTC cadet from Alaska died in an accident involving a Humvee during a training exercise in Idaho, Mountain Home Air Force Base said Sunday.
Mackenzie Wilson, 19, a cadet at Oregon State University, died of injuries sustained in an accident on Friday. She was from Eagle River, Alaska, officials said.
Nineteen Air Force ROTC cadets were participating in a training opportunity at the air base southeast of Boise when the accident happened. Two cadets were treated for injuries at the hospital in Boise and later released.
The fatal accident is being investigated by the Idaho State Police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
The other cadets were offered support services and given the option to return home.
Teen dies, 2 others critical in swimming incident
SEATTLE — A 13-year-old boy has died and two other young people are in critical condition after they went underwater east of Everett in Lake Stevens.
The 13-year-old, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were dropped off at the crowded Davies Beach on Lake Stevens Sunday to swim and play, The Seattle Times reported .
Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo says the 15-year-old and 12-year-old were in Seattle hospitals in critical condition Monday. He said all three went underwater but what happened is not clear. Someone called 911 for a water rescue at 5:43 p.m.
Bystanders pulled two of youths from the water and rescue divers went into the water for the 13-year-old.
The popular beach area is part of a recreational area of the former Wyatt County Park that was recently transferred from county parks to Lake Stevens Parks and Recreation.
The unguarded beach has signs warning people they will be swimming at their own risk. Boxes of free life jackets are provided for people to use, Mongillo said. The youths were not wearing life jackets, he said.
Lake Stevens police are investigating the circumstances of the drowning.
Mongillo said drownings can happen swiftly and silently.
If you are the one looking after swimmers “be there, be present, don’t be distracted,” he said.