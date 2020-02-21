Coronavirus patients to be treated at Spokane’s Sacred Heart hospital
SPOKANE — Five patients who have tested positive for the new virus that caused an outbreak in China will be treated at a hospital in Spokane.
The Spokesman-Review reported state and local health officials did not immediately know where the patients with the COVID-19 virus were coming from. They will be treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asked Sacred Heart to treat five virus patients because the hospital is equipped with airborne infection isolation rooms. The patients would likely be transferred by this evening.
“We want to reiterate that the risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low,” the Washington State Department of Health said in a statement. “Sacred Heart’s Special Pathogens Unit is specially equipped to treat patients with infectious diseases as well.”
Officials are making plans “to safely transport these patients to Sacred Heart,” Bob Lutz, Spokane County health officer with the Spokane Regional Health District, said in the statement.
The first reported case of the virus in the U.S. was a Washington resident who had returned from the outbreak’s epicenter in the Chinese city of Wuhan and was hospitalized near Seattle. He left the hospital after undergoing treatment.
Man pleads guilty to helping suspect in deputy’s slaying
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Kalama man pleaded guilty this week to assisting the escape of the man who killed Cowlitz County sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier in April.
The (Longview) Daily News reported Matthew Veatch, 26, pleaded guilty in Cowlitz County Superior Court to rendering criminal assistance. The standard sentencing range is six months to a year in jail.
Veatch is the second of three people to take a plea deal with prosecutors over charges of aiding Brian Butts’ attempts at escaping.
Police said Butts shot DeRosier while DeRosie was checking on a disabled motor home in Kalama. Police killed Butts in an exchange of gunfire April 14 after a manhunt, police said.
Veatch has told officers that he was at his residence when he heard a gunshot and that Butts then arrived, according to police records. Police said Veatch told them he led Butts away through a forested area, even as Butts said he “shot a cop.”
Savannah Eastman has pleaded not guilty to giving criminal assistance and is set for trial later this year.
Ricky Roberts Jr. pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of rendering criminal assistance in a deal with prosecutors. Under the deal, he must testify in Eastman’s trial.
Authorities find Washington woman dead in her home
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A 57-year-old woman was found dead in her Washington home after a concerned hair salon reported the woman failed to show up to her hair appointment and was not responding to calls, authorities said.
King County sheriff’s officials did not find anything suspicious Tuesday after employees at the Maple Valley salon alerted authorities the first time, local news media reported Wednesday.
Authorities discovered the woman Wednesday after repeated efforts from the salon to authorities to conduct a welfare check.
“The fact that she missed her appointment and wasn’t answering her phone really caused a lot of concern with the person there at the salon,” Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.
King County deputies found the woman’s body upstairs after forcing their way inside the home, about 30 miles southeast of Seattle.
“This is a really nice neighborhood. Maple Valley is growing; it’s a big area now, but this is something that’s never happened here and again, as of now we’re calling it a death investigation, nothing more but still it’s not something normal for the neighborhood,” Abbott said.
An investigation is underway.
Concordia University in Minnesota to take over Boise law school
BOISE — Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn., has agreed to become the new “parent institution” for Concordia Law in Boise, law school officials announced Thursday.
The law school has been looking for a new owner since its current parent institution, Concordia University in Portland, Ore., announced it would close at the end of the spring semester after years of financial woes. The American Bar Association still must sign off on the ownership transfer for Concordia Law to remain accredited; school officials said they expect the ABA to make visits to both schools as part of the decision-making process sometime in the next few months.
Tuition is expected to remain the same at the private law school for the next school year. Like Concordia University in Portland, Concordia University St. Paul is one of several colleges and universities operated by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
“We are delighted to join forces with an institution that enjoys such a stellar reputation and remain part of the Concordia System,” Concordia Law interim dean Latonia Haney Keith said in a prepared statement.