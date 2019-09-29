Prosecutor: Officers’ missteps play role as men accused of rape get probation
BOISE — Three men accused of raping a young woman have pleaded guilty to lesser charges after deputy missteps hampered the case.
The Idaho Statesman reported Elias Lupango, Swedi Iyombelo and Mulanga Rashidi were charged in February with the felony rape of a woman with whom they had asked to hang out in Kuna.
Ada County prosecutor Tanner Stellmon said because of problems with how their Miranda rights were administered by Ada County sheriff’s deputies, in-custody interviews with the suspects were suppressed, making felony rape charges difficult to prove.
Each defendant was given four years of supervised probation. The suspects were sentenced to a year in jail but given credit for about 200 days served, with the remainder suspended.
Prosecutors said a 16-year-old in the case was expected to reach a similar deal in juvenile court.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Patrick Orr said the sheriff’s office has since done further training to avoid making the mistake in the future.
Man who put GPS on ex’s vehicle gets prison for stalking
BOISE — A man who stalked a woman near Nampa has been sentenced to as long as 2½ years in prison.
The Idaho Statesman reported 23-year-old David Valadez of Homedale was sentenced Friday.
According to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Valadez was arrested after a woman told Caldwell police that Valadez was stalking her and violating a no-contact order.
She told police Valadez had been served a no-contact order in 2018 for allegedly committing battery against her, but he continued to drive by her home, tailgate her in his car, and send her threatening texts and phone calls.
Police also found that a GPS tracking device in Valadez’s vehicle matched that of a device under the victim’s vehicle.
Valadez received a sentence of five years, with the possibility of parole after he serves half the time.
Feds prepare to give Montana control of Superfund site
KALISPELL, Mont. — A federal environmental agency has announced preparations to hand off control of a cleanup site to the state of Montana in 2020.
The Flathead Beacon reported the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been drafting an institutional controls proposal to help maintain the Libby Superfund site designated in 2002.
Officials said cleanup was completed on the site and in areas near Troy also affected.
Federal officials said a vermiculite mine polluted the region with asbestos responsible for sickening as many as 3,000 people and killing another 400 people.
Officials said much of the asbestos was left in place in building walls or underground, but so long as the material is not disturbed it does not pose a threat to the public.
Officials said public comment is expected in the coming weeks.
Macy’s to close landmark downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Macy’s officials have confirmed its landmark store in downtown Seattle will close at the end of February.
The Seattle Times reported the announcement came one day after employees were told of the decision by the retailer, which took over the block-long building at 300 Pine St. from The Bon Marche in 2003.
Macy’s corporate communications director Blair Rosenberg said Saturday that after careful consideration, Macy’s Inc. has decided to sell the building.