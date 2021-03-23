Child dies after rescue from burning house in Tacoma
TACOMA — A child died after a fire broke out in a home early Sunday in Tacoma, authorities said.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of East Clarkston Street, KOMO-TV reported.
Tacoma Fire officials said firefighters found flames shooting from the home and heard reports of a person trapped on the second floor.
Firefighters rescued a child who was taken to a hospital, and later pronounced dead, authorities said.
Officials have not given any details about the child and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Man accused of intentionally crashing into person charged
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver accused of intentionally crashing into a pedestrian near the St. Johns Bridge in Portland has been charged with murder, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Emergency crews responded to North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct Friday afternoon. A 57-year-old person was found with critical injuries and taken to a hospital.
The driver who hit the victim left the scene, police said. Roy Bennett, 29, was later arrested in northeast Portland, according to police.
Investigators said the car Bennett was driving was stolen.
The victim died Monday, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The person’s name has not been released by investigators.
Bennett is charged with second-degree murder, failure to perform the duties of a driver and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.
No additional details were released, including a possible motive.
First federal vaccination site in Washington to be in Yakima
OLYMPIA — Washington has been approved for its first federal mass vaccination site in Yakima, in addition to mobile vaccination units.
The White House announced Monday that 1,200 daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be administered over a six-week period starting on March 31. In addition to the mobile units, there will be a fixed, drive-through vaccination site at Central Washington State Fair Park.
The additional vaccine doses will be provided directly by the federal government and will not be taken from the state or county’s regular allotments.
To date in Washington, more than 2.6 million doses of vaccine have been administered, and more than 12 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated.
Two dead in apparent murder suicide in southern Montana
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Police in southcentral Montana say two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
Livingston Police Chief Dale Johnson said in a statement that police were en route to a reported disturbance between multiple people on Sunday morning when they were told that several shots had been fired.
When officers arrived and made contact with one of the people involved in the disturbance, he shot himself, according to Johnson. Another person involved in the dispute died of gunshot injuries, according to a preliminary investigation.
The names of those involved were not immediately released. There was no further threat to the community, Johnson said.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation and Montana Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.
Montana man found guilty in October 2019 strangulation death
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Montana man was found guilty Monday in the strangling death of a woman who gave him a ride home from a casino where she worked in October 2019.
Yellowstone County jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding Diego Hernandez of Laurel guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of Lori Bray, 57.
Bray was last seen giving Hernandez, 24, a ride home after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino in Laurel early on Oct. 1, 2019.
Bray’s car was found abandoned north of Laurel and her naked body was found in a ravine about three miles away, investigators said. Bray’s purse, cellphone and clothing were found in the car. Her wallet had been emptied of cash.
DNA under her fingernails matched a sample obtained from Hernandez, who had scratches on his face, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors wrapped up their case on Friday and the defense didn’t put on any testimony, The Billings Gazette reported.
Hernandez, who is from Laurel, said nothing as he was handcuffed and led away, the newspaper reported.