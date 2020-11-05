Man in Washington charged with sex trafficking minor
SEATTLE — A Washington man was charged with the sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl with developmental issues, the U.S. Attorney’s Western Washington Office said in a statement.
Al-Penyo Brooks, 26, started messaging the minor in May on social media and told her he could help promote her in the music industry, prosecutors said Monday, adding that the girl gave Brooks her birth date and told him she was 17.
The charging documents said the girl has the developmental status of a 12-year-old.
Brooks suggested she run away with him after she told him she “felt abused at home,” the charging documents said. He picked her up, evading her guardian to do so, had sex with her and attempted to make her a prostitute, the documents said.
The girl told police she had made it clear to Brooks that she did not want to go into prostitution, the Seattle Times reported.
Seattle police and Pierce County sheriff’s deputies tracked her to an apartment where she had most recently signed into Facebook.
Brooks made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday and is scheduled to appear Wednesday for a detention hearing. It was unclear if Brooks had obtained an attorney.
Othello man identified as accident victim
ROYAL CITY — A man killed when his vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a truck near Royal City has been identified as an Othello man.
Payan Medina Irreal, 31, was killed Oct. 26 at the intersection of state Route 262 and state Route 26. According to the Washington State Patrol, Medina Irreal was traveling south on SR-262 and ran the stop sign at the intersection with SR-26. His vehicle hit the rear trailer of a semi truck driven by Ismael Silva, 45, of Moses Lake.
Medina Irreal was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Silva was not injured.
Butte man dies of injuries suffered in house fire
BUTTE, Mont. — A man has died of injuries suffered in a house fire in Butte, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Jeff Miller said.
Crews responded to the fire shortly before noon Tuesday and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died, Miller said.
The owner of the house told the Montana Standard the house was a rental and it was supposed to be empty.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials have not released the victim’s name or cause of death.
Montana woman dies in skiing accident in Bridger Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Montana woman died of injuries suffered in a backcountry skiing accident in the Bridger Mountains north of Bozeman, Gallatin County officials said.
Caroline Lupori of Bozeman and another woman hiked in to ski an area called “The Great One” on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The first skier completed the run, which is near Sacajawea Peak, but Lupori fell and suffered traumatic injuries.
Lupori was a native of Steamboat Springs, Colo., where she graduated from high school in 2019, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.
Sheriff’s Office investigating robbery
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a convenience store on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley.
About 9:30 p.m., two men were reported to have entered the store in the 21000 block of Highway 20, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
The two men, who were both wearing red bandanas over their faces and dark colored hooded sweatshirts, then left the store with the cash drawer, Clark said.
A K9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but they were not located.
The incident is similar to a Monday night armed robbery that occurred in Burlington, although Clark said it was too soon to determine if the two incidents are connected.
“We’re working closely with Burlington to try to determine whether it’s connected,” Clark said. “That investigation is very active.”
Hundreds of trick-or-treaters pack Othello church Saturday
OTHELLO — Hundreds of baby Yodas, princesses and pirates, ghosts and goblins, and little men both of the spider and bat variety were at Bethel Assembly of God Church on Saturday afternoon for a trunk-or-treat and car show Halloween event.
It was an opportunity for holiday fun in a year of muted celebrations, and the attendees made up for a Halloween without traditional trick-or-treating with a four-hour costume party and decorated trunks stuffed full with sweets.
“Our community showed up and we all had a great time,” Lead Pastor Sam Garza said in a statement. “We’re glad to offer a positive alternative activity for our community and are so glad it was well attended. Bethel is here for all of our community members and we vow to serve as much as we can.”
“Thank you all so much to those who came and supported this awesome event!” Garza added.