Portland police review force used against car theft suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau says it is reviewing a case in which an officer struck a man in the head with a shotgun while responding to a report of a stolen car.
The department said the 32-year-old was reaching under a car seat Saturday night when the officer struck him, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officers had already removed a knife from the vehicle and later found a replica gun in the car.
Three officers responded to a request for backup from an unarmed support specialist who had checked a report of a stolen car parked under an Interstate 405 viaduct in northwest Portland, the bureau said.
Police said that an officer ordered him to exit the vehicle, but he did not comply and began trying to push obstructing police vehicles out of the way with the stolen car. Officers deflated the vehicle’s tires to keep the man from driving away.
When the man reached toward the floor of the car, an officer struck him with his shotgun in the side of the head, the bureau said. Officers then pulled him out of the vehicle.
Police said he told officers he had swallowed drugs. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and observation before being booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Snapchat photo leads to poaching charges
TWIN FALLS — A hunting photo posted on Snapchat helped lead authorities to file charges against a man accused of illegally shooting two deer and an elk in October, records say.
Edgar David Magana, 23, of Twin Falls, is charged with unlawfully killing wildlife, a violation of Fish and Game rules, and unlawful possession of wildlife and hunting without an appropriate tag, records show.
Magana shot a six-point bull elk on Oct. 7 near 17 Mile Road in Twin Falls County, roughly six miles from private irrigated agriculture land when his tag for a depredation hunt required the animal to be within one mile of ag land, records say.
Then, on Oct. 10, records say he shot two buck mule deer west of Twin Falls, and failed to attach and validate hunting tags.
His mother later attached her hunting tag to one of the deer, even though she didn’t shoot it, officials say.
Fish and Game officers were alerted of suspicious activity through a poaching hotline, and on Oct. 11 an officer reported he saw a Snapchat post of Magana posing with a deer, accompanied by the words “Nice way to finish the year.”
The man in the photo resembled the man identified in a tips to Fish and Game, and led to an interview with Magana. A Fish and Game officer looked through photos Magana kept on his phone and found evidence of killing the other big game animals, records say.
Magana told a Fish and Game officer that he knew the elk was not within the allotted mile of private agricultural land, but grew excited and shot it anyway, records say.
Fish and Game placed a $1,950 value on the animals, bringing a felony charge. Fish and Game officers confiscated the meat from the deer and elk, and the head of the elk found at Magana’s house, records say.
Andrea Magana was charged with conspiracy and submitted a written plea of guilty. She was sentenced Monday and was fined $332.
Edgar Magana faces a Feb. 24 preliminary hearing.
North Cascades National Park awarded $114,000 in grant funding
North Cascades National Park received $114,000 from Washington’s National Park Fund to support conservation projects.
The fund is a philanthropic organization that focuses on Washington’s three national parks.
Priority projects for the parks fall in four areas, according to a news release: “advancing science and research, improving visitor experiences, expanding volunteerism and stewardship, and embracing inclusion.”
Some of the funded projects for the North Cascades National Park are the Cascades Butterfly Project (a decadelong project dedicated to surveying butterfly species), whitebark pine research, medic training for park employees, a project to improve bear safety, and a food sustainability and native plant project.
Washington’s National Park Fund stated in the news release that it will award an additional $179,000 “when the park is ready to receive it.”
North Cascades National Park Service Complex Superintendent Don Striker said in an email that “Partner supported projects further important work in the parks and help us engage with tribes, local communities and volunteers to meet our collective needs and develop stewards for public lands.”
Pregnant teen last seen in South Hill; WSP issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert
The Washington State Patrol issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Tuesday for a 17-year-old girl who is pregnant and was last seen in South Hill.
Shania McCloud is described as 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the alert, she was last seen wearing a cream-colored coat with a pink and orange plaid pattern, light-colored jeans, glasses and a black backpack.
The teenager was last seen Monday sometime before 7 a.m. Troopers said the alert was activated on behalf of the Chehalis Tribal Police Department.
Anyone who sees McCloud is asked to call 911.