Idaho authorities say no major damage after 6.5 earthquake
BOISE — The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.
Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, said calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. Tuesday but all appears to be well in central Idaho region. The county is sparsely populated, with roughly 4,300 residents.
“It’s wonderful — we got a lot of calls, but no damage and no injuries,” she said Wednesday morning.
At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.
More than 2 million people live in the region that felt the initial Idaho quake, according to the USGS. The temblor was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian, near the rural mountain town of Stanley.
The USGS aftershock forecast predicts residents are likely to feel aftershocks for the next week or so, but the chance of one reaching magnitude 6 or higher is only estimated at about 2 percent.
Caldwell man is in critical condition after being shot by police officers
CALDWELL — A Caldwell man who was shot by police has remained in a hospital in critical condition since Saturday as an investigation continues.
Caldwell Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire about 30 miles west of Boise where police were told a man shot at his wife, held his neighbors at gunpoint and fired at a passing vehicle, the Idaho Press reported Tuesday.
The suspect began shooting at officers, who returned fire and struck him, police said.
Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said Shane Farwell was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he remained in critical condition Wednesday. No officers were injured.
Farwell has not been charged in connection with the shooting, Wyant said. The officers involved are on administrative leave and are completing their reports of the incident, he said.
Police were told Farwell had an argument with his wife earlier in the evening and fired a gun at her as she was leaving the residence but did not hit her. Officers were unable to locate a suspect at that time.
Police said Farwell later forced his way into their neighbors’ house and held them at gunpoint before firing a shot at a passing vehicle, adding that officers responded a second time. A woman inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The Idaho State Police Critical Incident Task Force is conducting a parallel investigation. Spokeswoman Tecia Ferguson said there were no updates.
Two men killed in separate shootings in western Washington
SEATTLE — Two Washington state men were killed in separate shootings in Auburn and Tacoma, authorities said.
There is no suspect information in either shooting, but both occurred Tuesday less than 20 miles from each other, local news media reported.
The Tacoma Police Department responded to reports of shots fired outside Midtown 15 Apartments to find an injured 28-year-old man inside an apartment.
Police started CPR until medics arrived and pronounced the man dead, authorities said.
Detectives and forensic specialists were also called to the apartment complex.
The Auburn Police Department responded earlier in the night to reports that a man was attempting to rob someone outside A&H Motorsports when he was fatally shot in the chest.
Bellevue dentist arrested on arson charges after office fire
SEATTLE — A Bellevue dentist was accused of using lighter fluid and accelerant to set fires in his exam and X-ray rooms after being evicted from his office for failing to pay rent, King County prosecutors said.
Mohammad “Matt” Rafie, 53, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree arson in connection with the March 23 fire at his Bellgrove Medical Park office, the Seattle Times reported Tuesday.
Bellevue Fire Department believes the fire was intentionally set after discovering three individual fires inside the office and the smell of accelerants.
“The defendant’s actions in this case reflect a desperate man willing to put others at risk to get what he wants,” Deputy Prosecutor Aubony Burns said, noting the 28 separate medical and dental offices located at the three-story park, some of which were occupied at the time of the fires.
During the investigation, a police dog detected accelerants on clothing in his home and in every room of his office.
Rafie posted $25,000 bail following his arrest and posted $100,000 bail Thursday after prosecutors requested a higher amount, authorities said. His arraignment is scheduled for May 7.
Rafie did not return a phone message left at his Kirkland residence Tuesday.