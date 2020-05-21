Organizers cancel Seattle’s Seafair festival because of virus
SEATTLE — Organizers of the longtime annual Seafair festival in Seattle have announced its major events will not happen this summer.
“Given the uncertainty surrounding public health safety, and combined with guidance from local and state governments, Seafair is rescheduling its major events to next year,” an announcement on the website said Wednesday.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and July 4 fireworks shows will not happen in 2020. The Blue Angels are confirmed for Aug. 6-8, 2021, organizers said.
Other Seafair canceled events include the July 4th celebration at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park, the Milk Carton Derby, the Seafair Triathlon, Torchlight Run, Torchlight Parade, and Seafair Weekend Festival.
Organizers say ticket holders for any event will be contacted with an email soon.
Altercation leaves one dead, two arrested on murder charges
MOCLIPS, Wash. — A 36-year-old man died after being shot during a fight involving multiple people Monday night in Grays Harbor County, authorities said.
Zachery Christensen of Moclips was taken to a fire station for medical aid and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson.
Witnesses told police that Christensen and two others had confronted and assaulted a woman over an alleged theft at a house and that a gun pointed at the woman went off during a struggle.
Johansson said Wednesday that a 45-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were arrested and booked into jail on second-degree murder charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
Montana GOP files ethics complaint over governor’s campaign meeting
HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Republican Party filed an ethics complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices alleging Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney participated in a campaign strategy call in his office at the Capitol.
The GOP’s complaint, filed Tuesday, says under state law, a public officer or public employee may not use or permit the use of public time, facilities, equipment, supplies, personnel or funds to solicit support for or opposition to the nomination or election of a person to public office.
Cooney, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, has acknowledged listening to a video conference call provided by the Democratic Governor’s Association on his personal laptop in his state office on April 13.
His campaign called it an isolated incident that happened because he was on a tight schedule between meetings as Montana deals with the coronavirus.
Cooney’s campaign said he did not raise money or otherwise campaign during the call, which included his opponent Whitney Williams.
Fundraising figures released on Wednesday showed Williams with $300,000 in cash on hand as of May 14, versus $200,000 for Cooney.
To date, Williams has raised about $1 million while Cooney has raised about $890,000, according to figures from the campaigns.
Montana man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend and his mother
HAMILTON, Mont. — A western Montana man pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he killed his girlfriend and his mother and tried to kill his father on his parents’ property near Stevensville, hours after his parents confronted him about his illegal drug use, court records said.
Logan Dallas Christopher, 25, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide for the March 10 shootings, the Ravalli Republic reported.
Marissa Wahl and Tiffanie Greenslade were shot in a fifth-wheel trailer where Christopher and Wahl lived with their two children, ages 3 and 11 months.
Wahl, 25, was shot in the back of the head at close range and Greenslade, 47, was shot multiple times, with shots fired downward through her head into the floor, prosecutors said.
Christopher was also charged with shooting Noe Christopher, 57, in the arm and firing more rounds at him as he ran away.
Christopher was arrested in Missoula after leading officers on a pursuit.
Police report man found dead in car near Sunnyside, Wash.
YAKIMA, Wash. — An investigation was launched in Washington after a 34-year-old Toppenish man was found dead, deputies said.
The Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Sunnyside police officers responded to a report Sunday of a dead man in a car, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
Francisco Cortes-Ochoa was found dead in a vehicle near Sli Road in Sunnyside and an autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.
There are no suspects, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact authorities.